More than $1.5 million raised for Renee Good’s widow & kids after ICE killing

In the two days since Renee Nicole Good was fatally shot by a federal immigration agent on a Minneapolis street, grief has transformed into national solidarity. A wave of support has now lifted her family with more than $1.5 million in grassroots donations and turned a GoFundMe page into a digital monument to a life cut short.

Keep up with the latest in LGBTQ+ news and politics. Sign up for The Advocate's email newsletter.

As of shortly after noon Eastern time Friday, more than 38,400 people had donated $1,503,383 to support Good’s wife and children, 3,001 percent of the campaign’s original $50,000 goal. GoFundMe confirmed to The Advocate that the fundraiser is legitimate.

Related: Shocking video shows ICE agent fatally shooting woman in south Minneapolis

Related: Distraught woman says ICE killed her wife in video after deadly Minneapolis shooting

“We can now confirm this GoFundMe is verified,” Ese Esan, a communications manager for the platform, said in a statement.

The Advocate has contacted the campaign’s organizers for additional comment.

Shortly after the fundraiser crossed the $1.5 million mark, the organizers paused accepting donations.

“Thank you for your generosity. We’ve closed this GoFundMe and will place the funds in a trust for the family,” organizer Mattie Weiss wrote in an update posted Friday afternoon. “If you’re looking to donate, we encourage you to support others in need. We’re truly grateful.”

The campaign was launched by family friends Mattie Weiss and Becka Tilsen to help cover funeral costs and long-term living expenses for the family that Good leaves behind.

“Please support the wife and son of Renee Good as they grapple with the devastating loss of their wife and mother,” the organizers wrote. “Renee was pure sunshine, pure love. She will be desperately missed.”

Good, 37, was killed Wednesday during what federal officials have described as an immigration enforcement operation in Minneapolis. Video of the shooting raced across social media, igniting protests, urgent calls for federal investigations, and sharp condemnation of the heavy-handed actions of anonymous, masked Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents under President Donald Trump’s second administration.

Related: ICE officer who shot and killed Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis has been identified

Related: LGBTQ+ officials denounce ICE killing of Minneapolis woman, demand investigation

Across Minneapolis, thousands of demonstrators have taken to the streets, marching through the city in freezing temperatures, blocking intersections near the site of the shooting and chanting “ICE out now” and other calls for justice and accountability. Law enforcement and federal agents clashed with some crowds outside the Whipple Federal Building on Thursday, where protesters said they were demanding an end to ICE operations and accountability for Good’s death; police deployed pepper balls and, according to local reports, tear gas during encounters with demonstrators.

Protests have also erupted in cities far beyond Minnesota. In downtown Miami, demonstrators gathered in solidarity, chanting for accountability and justice for Good, while in San Antonio, Texas, activists held candlelight vigils and called on communities nationwide to “know her name.” In Washington, D.C., protestors shut down the busy 14th and U Street Northwest corridor, and in New York City, people marched with signs criticizing ICE.

Related: Vigil for Renee Nicole Good becomes a call to action against ICE

Related: Who was Renee Nicole Good? Remembering the Minneapolis poet and mother killed by ICE

The demonstrations have become a broader platform for criticism of ICE’s expanding presence in U.S. cities, drawing comparisons to other moments of community resistance against federal law enforcement. Local leaders, including Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, have harshly challenged the federal narrative of self-defense and called for transparent investigations.

“Renee’s death is not just a headline,” one donor wrote on the fundraising page. “It is a family shattered, a wife without her partner, children without their mother, and a community grieving someone who should still be here.”

Related: Feds freeze Minnesota officials out of probe around killing of Renee Nicole Good

Related: Federal immigration agents shoot two more people, this time in Oregon

Another added, “We all saw ICE murder in broad daylight. Your life had meaning and we will continue to fight for a better America.”

People interested in contributing to the fundraiser can visit the GoFundMe campaign’s website.