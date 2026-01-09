Who is Jonathan Ross? ICE agent who killed Renee Good once broke a suspect's car window

The Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer who fatally shot Renee Nicole Good has been identified as 43-year-old Jonathan Ross.

Keep up with the latest in LGBTQ+ news and politics. Sign up for The Advocate's email newsletter.

The 37-year-old poet and mother was killed Wednesday morning in Minneapolis, Minnesota, sending shockwaves across the nation as video of the incident circulated online. The officer seen firing the shots was first identified as Ross by The Minnesota Star Tribune, revealing a firearms instructor who appears to have defended white supremacists online.

The DHS has said that “rioters began blocking ICE officers” during what it called “targeted operations" near East 34th Street and Portland Avenue. The department alleged that Good “weaponized” her vehicle by attempting to run over agents, labeling her actions as "domestic terrorism" and those of the officers as "self defense," but multiple eyewitness accounts and video footage from the incident contradict this.

The footage shows Good was attempting to leave the scene by turning right when an agent approached her vehicle from the side and opened fire into her driver's seat window. The vehicle then accelerated, crashing into a nearby light post, with the officer who was seen firing the shots then walking away from the wreckage.

While officials have not identified Ross, DHS head Kristi Noem and Vice President JD Vance both referenced an incident from last year in which the officer who shot Good was dragged several hundred feet by a car after breaking a suspect's window.

Here's everything we know so far about Ross, who has not been charged with a crime.

Jonathan Ross is an ICE agent and firearms trainer Jonathan E. Ross, 43, is an Enforcement and Removal Operations agent with ICE. He was deployed to Iraq in 2004 and 2005, where he operated machine guns on patrol trucks, before joining Border Patrol in 2007 and eventually ICE in 2015, when he moved to Minneapolis. He is also a member of the SWAT team, the St. Paul Special Response Team, and a joint FBI anti-terrorism task force. In a December testimony obtained by WIRED, Ross described his job as "normal Border Patrol duties,” including "line-watch operations, tracking, and ... creating an intelligence product and focusing more so on the cartels and drug smuggling and also alien smuggling.” He said it is his responsibility to "develop the targets, create a target package, surveillance, and then develop a plan to execute the arrest warrant." He also works as a firearms and active shooter instructor.

Jonathan Ross's family is complicated Ross married his wife, 38, who was identified by The Daily Mail but not named, in 2012. She has parents who live in the Philippines, though Ross's father, Ed, 80, said that she is a U.S. citizen. He did not say how long she has been in the country, stating, "I do not want to go any further than that." Ross's family and friends describe him as a hardcore conservative Christian and MAGA supporter, who sports "Don't Tread on Me" flags and Trump/Vance stickers. Social media posts reveal him arguing with his family over the white supremacist group the Proud Boys. His sister, Nicole, posted a photo on Facebook in October 2020 of herself wearing a face mask with the caption, "I denounce and condemn white supremacy," the outlet reports. Ross replied in a comment that has since been deleted, prompting Nicole to respond, "we have to respectfully disagree. You are my brother and I love you, but we will not engage in a debate on Facebook."