ICE agent shooter’s own cellphone video undercuts Trump administration's account of Minneapolis killing

Who is Jonathan Ross? ICE agent who killed Renee Good once broke a suspect's car window

The man who shot Renee Nicole Good is a 43-year-old firearms instructor who appears to have defended white supremacists online.

Jonathan E. Ross

The Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer who fatally shot Renee Nicole Good has been identified as 43-year-old Jonathan Ross.

Screenshot via X.com/Max Nesterak @maxnesterak

The Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer who fatally shot Renee Nicole Good has been identified as 43-year-old Jonathan Ross.

The 37-year-old poet and mother was killed Wednesday morning in Minneapolis, Minnesota, sending shockwaves across the nation as video of the incident circulated online. The officer seen firing the shots was first identified as Ross by The Minnesota Star Tribune, revealing a firearms instructor who appears to have defended white supremacists online.

The DHS has said that “rioters began blocking ICE officers” during what it called “targeted operations" near East 34th Street and Portland Avenue. The department alleged that Good “weaponized” her vehicle by attempting to run over agents, labeling her actions as "domestic terrorism" and those of the officers as "self defense," but multiple eyewitness accounts and video footage from the incident contradict this.

The footage shows Good was attempting to leave the scene by turning right when an agent approached her vehicle from the side and opened fire into her driver's seat window. The vehicle then accelerated, crashing into a nearby light post, with the officer who was seen firing the shots then walking away from the wreckage.

While officials have not identified Ross, DHS head Kristi Noem and Vice President JD Vance both referenced an incident from last year in which the officer who shot Good was dragged several hundred feet by a car after breaking a suspect's window.

Here's everything we know so far about Ross, who has not been charged with a crime.

Jonathan Ross is an ICE agent and firearms trainer

Jonathan E. Ross, 43, is an Enforcement and Removal Operations agent with ICE. He was deployed to Iraq in 2004 and 2005, where he operated machine guns on patrol trucks, before joining Border Patrol in 2007 and eventually ICE in 2015, when he moved to Minneapolis. He is also a member of the SWAT team, the St. Paul Special Response Team, and a joint FBI anti-terrorism task force.

In a December testimony obtained by WIRED, Ross described his job as "normal Border Patrol duties,” including "line-watch operations, tracking, and ... creating an intelligence product and focusing more so on the cartels and drug smuggling and also alien smuggling.” He said it is his responsibility to "develop the targets, create a target package, surveillance, and then develop a plan to execute the arrest warrant." He also works as a firearms and active shooter instructor.

Jonathan Ross's family is complicated

Ross married his wife, 38, who was identified by The Daily Mail but not named, in 2012. She has parents who live in the Philippines, though Ross's father, Ed, 80, said that she is a U.S. citizen. He did not say how long she has been in the country, stating, "I do not want to go any further than that."

Ross's family and friends describe him as a hardcore conservative Christian and MAGA supporter, who sports "Don't Tread on Me" flags and Trump/Vance stickers. Social media posts reveal him arguing with his family over the white supremacist group the Proud Boys.

His sister, Nicole, posted a photo on Facebook in October 2020 of herself wearing a face mask with the caption, "I denounce and condemn white supremacy," the outlet reports. Ross replied in a comment that has since been deleted, prompting Nicole to respond, "we have to respectfully disagree. You are my brother and I love you, but we will not engage in a debate on Facebook."

Jonathan Ross broke a suspect's car window last year

Ross was injured in June 2025 while apprehending a man for deportation in Bloomingdale, Minnesota, The Star Tribune reported at the time. Roberto Carlos Munoz-Guatemala had previously been convicted of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct and was in his car when approached by agents.

When Munoz-Guatemala would not fully roll down his window, Ross broke the car's rear window in an effort to unlock the door from the inside. Munoz-Guatemala then accelerated, dragging Ross about 300 feet down the road while he attempted to tase the driver.

Ross required 20 stitches in his right arm and 13 stitches in his left hand. Munoz-Guatemala was convicted in December of assaulting a federal officer.

Ross said during his December testimony under cross-examination that he has performed hundreds of vehicle stops and often encounters people who "act like they’re confused" or do not know he's a federal officer.

“I believe it's—it seems to be something that some people just—just say to—to stall,” he testified. “I believe a lot of time people are on the phone and they're waiting for people to get—to show up, especially with our line of work. They've got phone trees where they call and then protesters show up.”

