Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Kristi Noem is a cautionary tale for white gay Republicans

Opinion: Proximity to (and even building) misogynistic machinery will not protect you, writes contributor Josh Ackley.

​Kristi Noem

Kristi Noem prior to being ousted as head of Homeland Security.

Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

This is not a defense of Kristi Noem.

Keep up with the latest in LGBTQ+ news and politics. Sign up for The Advocate's email newsletter.

Noem has spent years aligning herself with some of the harshest immigration policies in modern American politics. Her tenure at the Department of Homeland Security was defined by aggressive enforcement campaigns, expanding ICE operations, and a political culture that openly celebrated human suffering as collateral damage in the name of deterrence. Critics across the political spectrum condemned the expansion of immigration detention and the increasingly punitive posture of federal enforcement agencies.

Her public persona has long leaned into that posture of ruthless decisiveness. In her memoir, she recounted shooting a young hunting dog named Cricket and a goat she deemed troublesome — a story that sparked widespread backlash when it surfaced during her national political rise.

Related: Kristi Noem struggles as Republicans & Democrats grill her in fiery Senate hearing

Related: Who is Kristi Noem? A look at the anti-LGBTQ+, dog-killing governor and vice president aspirant

None of that deserves rehabilitation.

Noem openly participated in a system that has inflicted enormous damage on vulnerable people. She helped sell it to the public. She defended it on camera. She built her political identity around it.

And still, the system is now discarding her.

Noem’s removal as Homeland Security secretary and reassignment to the newly invented role of special envoy for the “Shield of the Americas” arrived only after the political pressure surrounding those policies became inconvenient for the administration she served. Washington has long relied on this maneuver. When public anger becomes too loud to ignore, the machinery of government rarely dismantles the policies that produced the outrage. Instead, it moves the most visible official and invites the public to believe that accountability has finally arrived.

The deeper structure remains untouched.

Related: Kristi Noem is running a digital marketing agency touting her beauty and idiocy while ignoring U.S. security

Related: Kristi Noem won’t say if gay asylum-seeker deported to El Salvador’s ‘hellhole’ prison is still alive

Immigration detention in the United States has become a vast and profitable industry. Tens of thousands of people are held across a network of facilities operated largely by private prison corporations. Companies such as GEO Group and CoreCivic generate billions in revenue through government detention contracts, with profits rising as enforcement expands.

The system continues to grow. Immigration detention populations have surged in recent years, and federal planning documents have explored expanding detention capacity dramatically.

Detention centers will not close because one cabinet official was reassigned. Private prison companies will not abandon contracts that generate enormous profits. The policies that built this system remain the policies of the administration that created them, while public attention shifts toward the person leaving the stage, and institutional failure begins to look personal rather than structural. The men who designed the strategy remain embedded inside the machinery of government, insulated from the consequences of their own decisions.

Reports from journalists and human-rights groups have repeatedly documented abuse and neglect inside immigration detention facilities, including deaths in custody and inhumane conditions.

Regardless of what conventional wisdom might claim, women are not born to function as the safeguards of male power. They are not the natural custodians of systems built without their consent, nor do they exist to absorb the fallout when those systems fracture. When women in government become the most visible defenders of policies shaped within male political networks, representation stops functioning as equality and becomes camouflage. The appearance of inclusion conceals a structure in which the architects of power remain insulated while women stand at the point of impact.

Related: House Oversight Dem Robert Garcia celebrates Kristi Noem’s firing: ‘Now we don’t have to impeach her’

American political culture has long been comfortable with this arrangement. Women in public life are routinely reduced to spectacle before their ideas are ever examined. Sarah Palin’s national debut in 2008 produced a wave of jokes about her hair, her voice, and her wardrobe long before sustained debate over the substance of her policies took hold. The pattern has repeated itself again and again across party lines: America humiliates women first and debates their politics later.

The dynamic serves a convenient purpose. When a controversial policy begins to collapse under public scrutiny, the most visible defender of that policy becomes the natural target of public anger. Institutional failure begins to look like the fault of a single individual rather than the product of a system built and maintained by powerful men.

Noem is not the victim in this story. She helped build the machine that produced so much suffering in the first place.

But misogynistic power structures have always been ruthless about one thing: When the political cost of a policy becomes too high, they sacrifice everyone except the men who designed it.

For a brief moment, Noem enjoyed the protection that comes from aligning herself with those men. She embraced the role they offered her. She shaped herself to fit the culture they rewarded. She defended the machinery they built.

And now the machinery moves on without her.

That pattern should be familiar to anyone who believes proximity to power offers protection. Systems built on cruelty and hierarchy rarely provide lasting safety to the people who help operate them. They discard those people the moment the political cost becomes inconvenient. For white gay men who imagine that proximity to this system offers protection, the lesson should already be clear: It does not.

History has shown this pattern repeatedly, and it does not change simply because someone believes they have found a place inside the machinery.

Josh Ackley is a political strategist and the frontman of the queerpunk band The Dead Betties. Follow at @momdarkness and listen to music on Spotify.

Voices is dedicated to featuring a wide range of inspiring personal stories and impactful opinions from the LGBTQ+ community and its allies. Visit out.com/submit to learn more about submission guidelines. We welcome your thoughts and feedback on any of our stories. Email us at voices@equalpride.com. Views expressed in Voices stories are those of the guest writers, columnists, and editors, and do not directly represent the views of Out or our parent company, equalpride.

FROM OUR SPONSORS

The Latest

ice agent arresting a man
People

Gay professional gamer detained by ICE fears deportation to Cameroon, where homosexuality is illegal

Ludovic Mbock’s Maryland family is worried that he will be sent to a country where homosexuality is illegal.

florida state capitol
States

Anti-DEI bill threatening Florida Pride events gains momentum in GOP legislature

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has pushed for a bill that bans local government diversity initiatives,

Black-and-white photo of Arne Hauptmann and Reed Peggram standing together
History is Queer

The incredible story of a gay interracial love affair in the midst of WWII

When Reed Peggram met Arne Hauptmann in Paris in 1939, neither could have imagined their love would carry them through imprisonment, escape, and survival behind enemy lines in wartime Italy.

donald trump with cameras taking photos of him
National

Republicans rage after Trump appears to soften stance on trans care

On Truth Social, the president appeared to leave the door open to kids getting gender-affirming care with "express written approval of the parents."

More For You

Stand up to Trump's SOTU attack on trans kids

Donald Trump SOTU

Donald Trump gestures as he delivers the State of the Union in the House Chamber of the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on February 24, 2026. The president took aim at transgender young people in his address.

ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP via Getty Images
There is a comforting story many of us tell about progress. We imagine rights arrive because the world improves, knowledge spreads, time passes, and people naturally become kinder. We picture history as a staircase that society slowly climbs together. Keep Reading →

We shared a rainbow with Jesse Jackson, who shook our hands when no one else would

Jesse Jackson

Rev. Jesse Jackson

Cynthia Johnson/Getty Images
I met Jesse Jackson, who died Tuesday at 84, in 1988 when I worked on Capitol Hill. From what I recall, Jackson held a rally or gave a speech on the steps of the Capitol while he was running for president. I was lucky enough to be near the front, and I shook his hand. I remember him being tall, with a very firm grip. Keep Reading →

I chose lesbianism—let others choose it too

Woman with a lesbian sign.

Women participate in Lesbian Visibility Day, 'Dyke March' at Largo Agosta, on April 26, 2025 in Rome, Italy.

Simona Granati - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images
While watching the documentary Barbara Forever at the 2026 Sundance Film Festival, I learned that the legendary and seminal lesbian filmmaker Barbara Hammer had been married to a man and had even said she loved him. Keep Reading →

"Why should I celebrate you?": Coming out at 40 in an age of trans backlash

transphobia personal essay united kingdom lgbtq stories

Discover the personal journey of a nonbinary writer coming out in the face of transphobia. Explore the complexities of identity and hope in the LGBTQ+ community.

eyematter/Shutterstock Creative
I'm a trans person, and like all trans people, I'm freaking out. In the UK, organisations that have recently moved to ban trans women and girls include: The Girl Guides, The Labour Women's Conference, and The Women's Institute. At the same time, Gender and sexuality are boxes that will never be able to contain us, and arguably were never meant to. Keep Reading →

When community care became a threat

minnesota renee nicole good community vigil alex pretti

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - JANUARY 07: People gather for a vigil following a shooting by an ICE agent during federal law enforcement operations on January 07, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

David Berding/Getty Images
"Ope, sorry. Let me scoot past you there." Keep Reading →
@ 2026 Equal Entertainment LLC. All Rights reserved