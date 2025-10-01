➡️ The government has officially shut down, the third time this has happened under President Trump’s leadership — and Democrats in the Congressional Equality Caucus wasted no time blaming the Republican Party.

Meanwhile, Trump ally Michael Flynn urged a federal appeals court to uphold Trump’s renewed ban on trans military service in a filing that reads like a culture war manifesto, and Texas is cracking down on state universities teaching about gender identity.

We also spoke to Costa Rica’s first trans elected official, and we’re celebrating the start of LGBTQ+ History Month with a dig through The Advocate’s archives, all the way back to 1967.



‼️ Are you an aspiring journalist who wants to work with The Advocate? We're looking for the next generation of queer and trans storytellers to participate in the Future of Queer Media Fellowship. Applications are open now until Oct. 31. Learn more at advocate.com/fellowship

Until tomorrow,

Christine Linnell

Social media manager, The Advocate

Trump ally Michael Flynn submits ‘extreme’ legal brief brimming with bigotry in trans military case Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images He wrote that coupling transgender people "with ready access to fully automatic firearms and other powerful weapons might not be the best of ideas."

Texas cracks down on state universities teaching about gender identity Shutterstock Creative The University of Texas System an audit into all of its courses for content related to gender identity.

Meet Gerhard Hernández, Costa Rica's first trans elected official — and a Gen Z Coldplay fan Courtesy of Gerhard Hernández "What I would like to do in politics is bring in opportunities for those who don't have them yet," Gerhard Hernández tells The Advocate.

The Advocate covers over the decades, from 1967 to 2020 www.advocate.com America's oldest LGBTQ publication has come a long way since its start as a newsletter in Los Angeles in 1967.

Can we count on you to support LGBTQ+ journalism? Can we count on you to support LGBTQ+ journalism? Your valued gift will help continue our legacy — at a critical time in our history.