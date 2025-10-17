➡️ With “No Kings” protests taking place across the country tomorrow, an ex-Pentagon official scheduled to speak at the Washington D.C. rally tells The Advocate that Trump’s attacks on transgender Americans are “a test run for dismantling democracy itself.”
We also heard from a Democratic congressman who is fighting to restore trans history that was erased from the Stonewall National Monument, and a gay teacher is speaking out after being doxxed by MAGA influencers for hanging an anti-fascist poster in his classroom.
Also, Nancy Pelosi has a new challenger in California, and the Church of Norway delivered an important message to the LGBTQ+ community.
Have a good weekend,
Christine Linnell
Social media manager, The Advocate
Handout Courtesy Indivisible; Courtesy Department of Defense
"Trans people are the canary in the coal mine, but the air is getting thin for everyone," former Assistant Secretary of Defense for Readiness Shawn Skelly told The Advocate.
Chris Allan/Shutterstock; Courtesy Pictured
In an exclusive interview, Rep. Dan Goldman tells The Advocate the National Park Service’s actions are “shameful and outrageous.”
footage stills via instagram @coachnicodemo
Anthony Nicodemo was targeted by conservative influencers for hanging a "fascists fear teachers" poster.
Lea Suzuki/The San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images; Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images
The former House speaker has not yet said whether she will run for reelection.
Public Domain via Wikipedia
“The church in Norway has caused LGBTQ+ people shame, great harm, and pain," presiding bishop Olav Fykse Tveitat said.
Can we count on you to support LGBTQ+ journalism?
Your valued gift will help continue our legacy — at a critical time in our history.
Get Out / The Advocate in your physical mailbox too!
Get print issues of Out Magazine / The Advocate in the mail for just $9.95 a year!
Charlie Kirk DID say stoning gay people was the 'perfect law' — and these other heinous quotes