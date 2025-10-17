➡️ With “No Kings” protests taking place across the country tomorrow, an ex-Pentagon official scheduled to speak at the Washington D.C. rally tells The Advocate that Trump’s attacks on transgender Americans are “a test run for dismantling democracy itself.”

We also heard from a Democratic congressman who is fighting to restore trans history that was erased from the Stonewall National Monument, and a gay teacher is speaking out after being doxxed by MAGA influencers for hanging an anti-fascist poster in his classroom.

Also, Nancy Pelosi has a new challenger in California, and the Church of Norway delivered an important message to the LGBTQ+ community.

Before ‘No Kings’ rally, ex-Pentagon official warns Trump’s anti-trans agenda threatens democracy Handout Courtesy Indivisible; Courtesy Department of Defense "Trans people are the canary in the coal mine, but the air is getting thin for everyone," former Assistant Secretary of Defense for Readiness Shawn Skelly told The Advocate.

Trump erased trans & queer history from Stonewall. Lawmakers are fighting to get it back Chris Allan/Shutterstock; Courtesy Pictured In an exclusive interview, Rep. Dan Goldman tells The Advocate the National Park Service’s actions are “shameful and outrageous.”

Gay teacher doxxed by Libs of TikTok speaks out footage stills via instagram @coachnicodemo Anthony Nicodemo was targeted by conservative influencers for hanging a "fascists fear teachers" poster.

California State Sen. Scott Wiener to challenge Nancy Pelosi for her congressional seat Lea Suzuki/The San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images; Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images The former House speaker has not yet said whether she will run for reelection.

Church of Norway apologizes to LGBTQ+ community for 'discrimination and harassment' Public Domain via Wikipedia “The church in Norway has caused LGBTQ+ people shame, great harm, and pain," presiding bishop Olav Fykse Tveitat said.

