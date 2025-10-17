Church of Norway apologizes to LGBTQ+ community for 'discrimination and harassment'

Norway's largest church has issued a formal apology for its past treatment of LGBTQ+ people.

In a speech Thursday at the London Pub in Oslo, a gay bar that was the target of a mass shooting in 2022, the Church of Norway's presiding bishop, Olav Fykse Tveitat, apologized to the LGBTQ+ community for “discrimination, unequal treatment, and harassment."

“In 2022, the bishops of the Church of Norway acknowledged that the institution we lead has caused suffering and pain to gay people. Some may think it’s too late, some may think it’s too early. We believe it’s right not to wait any longer," Fykse Tveitat said. “In recent years, we have had a number of meetings and conversations with queer people and their various interest organizations. It is heartening when those who previously felt condemned by the church have welcomed us with open arms. It is a grace."

“The church in Norway has caused LGBTQ+ people shame, great harm and pain," he continued. "This should never have happened and that is why I apologize today.”