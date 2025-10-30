➡️ The women of the GOP are on a roll today, with former marriage equality supporter Nancy Mace saying “Adam and Eve, not Adam and Steve” and touting herself as “the loudest and proudest transphobe in Congress," and Stephen Miller’s wife Katie calling former press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre a DEI hire.

Trump’s Department of Education is making workers of LGBTQ+ nonprofits ineligible for student loan forgiveness. Meanwhile, Oklahoma has seen a significant drop in crisis calls among LGBTQ+ youth after far-right superintendent Ryan Walters quit his job.

We also check in with Lambda Legal on their campaign to protect LGBTQ+ rights from Trump-era attacks.

Until tomorrow,

Christine Linnell

Social media manager, The Advocate

Nancy Mace, who often touted her vote for marriage equality, now says, ‘Adam and Eve, not Adam and Steve’ Justin Sullivan/Getty Images “As the loudest and proudest transphobe in Congress, Nancy Mace will never stop pointing out the fact that there are only TWO genders,” her campaign spokesperson told The Advocate.

Katie Miller, Stephen Miller's wife, calls Karine Jean-Pierre 'evidence DEI doesn't work' Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images; lev radin / Shutterstock.com Katie Miller, a podcast host, has claimed that Karine Jean-Pierre, an Ivy League graduate, was a "DEI" hire.

Trump's DOE will make LGBTQ+ nonprofit workers ineligible for student loan forgiveness Ben Von Klemperer / Shutterstock.com Trump's Department of Education is making workers of LGBTQ+ nonprofits ineligible for student loan forgiveness.

Crisis calls among Oklahoma LGBTQ+ youth drop after Ryan Walters quit his job as the state’s schools chief oklahoma.gov “The relief expressed by callers is palpable, and we are grateful for the positive impact his departure has had on the mental well-being of our community,” Rainbow Youth Project director Lance Preston said.

Fighting back: Lambda Legal unveils campaign to protect LGBTQ+ rights from Trump-era attacks “This is a break-the-glass moment,” Kevin Jennings, Lambda Legal’s CEO, told The Advocate in an interview.

Can we count on you to support LGBTQ+ journalism? Can we count on you to support LGBTQ+ journalism? Your valued gift will help continue our legacy — at a critical time in our history.