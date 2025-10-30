Katie Miller, Stephen Miller's wife, calls Karine Jean-Pierre 'evidence DEI doesn't work'

If you ask this podcast host and former Elon Musk lackey, Ivy League graduate and employee of multiple presidential administrations Karine Jean-Pierre somehow wasn't qualified for her job as White House press secretary.

Katie Miller, wife of White House deputy chief of staff for policy and U.S. homeland security advisor Stephen Miller, has claimed that Jean-Pierre was supposedly a diversity, equity, and inclusion hire. Miller said in a recent appearance on CNN with host Jake Tapper that Jean-Pierre is "quite incompetent to do the job," citing not anything specific related to her performance — only her race and sexual orientation.

"This is what Republicans have been saying for years now, she is just another evidence that DEI doesn't work, whether that's, you know, an air traffic controller, an air pilot, whether that's your doctor," Miller said. "You know, you want to hire the best for the role, not just based on skin color."

Jean-Pierre has a master’s degree in public affairs from the School of International and Public Affairs at Columbia University. She also previously served as the White House’s political director for the Office of Political Affairs under President Barack Obama, as well as chief of staff for Vice President Kamala Harris.

Former Hillary Clinton spokesperson, Karen Finney, shot back at Miller, asking why she considers Jean-Pierre "DEI" but not current White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt. Leavitt's previous experience includes serving as assistant press secretary for just one year of Donald Trump's first term, then a failed congressional campaign in New Hampshire.

"Why are we assuming that [Jean-Pierre], as a Black LGBTQ woman is DEI, but a white woman who is behind the podium right now — which DEI initially started as affirmative action, which was about affirmatively hiring women and minorities — why is one DEI and the other is not?" Finney asked.

Miller responded, "Why is she trained every four sentences to say she is a Black, queer, LGBTQ woman? Because that's how she's been promoted her entire career."

Jean-Pierre, who was the first Black, immigrant, and out LGBTQ+ person to serve as White House press secretary, told The Advocate last year that “It’s not lost on me what my presence at the podium behind that lectern means ... it is incredibly a heavy weight that I understand is important to carry with respect and understanding,”

“Representation matters and it is important to have that representation, but showing up also matters," Jean-Pierre said. "Showing up for myself, showing up for my colleagues, showing up for little boys and girls, young people who are trying to figure out who they are and looking at me and saying, well, maybe I can do this even if they feel unsafe."

“I feel like I have to be who I am unapologetically," she added. "I cannot think about what people think about me; it is their problem, not mine if they’re uncomfortable with the space that I occupy."