➡️ This week wraps up with the Defense Department being forced to clarify that Pete Hegseth does believe that women should be allowed to vote — and not being very convincing about it.

Meanwhile, a couple positive headlines out of Florida: A judge has struck down a state law used to ban books, and another city is refusing to get rid of Pride-themed crosswalks, despite pressure from the Florida Department of Transportation.

In the latest twist on the Washington D.C. Subway sandwich vigilante story, the White House social media team posted a propaganda video about a S.W.A.T. team arresting him — even though he’d already been released without charges.



Finally, we talk to Technical Sgt. Alyx Anguiano, one of the transgender servicemembers stripped of retirement benefits thanks to the Trump administration.

Enjoy your weekend,

Christine Linnell

Social media manager, The Advocate

Pentagon weakly corrects Pete Hegseth's views on women having the right to vote Joshua Sukoff/Shutterstock "Of course the Secretary thinks that women should have the right to vote," Pentagon Press Secretary Kingsley Wilson said.

Florida judge strikes down state law used to ban books: 'None of these books are obscene' Shutterstock Creative Judge Carlos Mendoza ruled that Florida's ban on books that "describe sexual conduct" is too broad.

Another Florida city will defy state direction to erase Pride-themed crosswalks ©2025 Google Maps Data "When do we stand our ground and when do we surrender without even a conversation?" one commissioner said.

White House propaganda video shows SWAT team swarming D.C. home of DOJ employee charged for throwing sandwich Courtesy The White House It was the second time federal officials arrested him for the breaded assault.

Air Force veteran stripped of retirement under Trump's transgender purge Courtesy Pictured "This isn't just a fight for us," Technical Sgt. Alyx Anguiano told The Advocate. "It's a threat to every person who has served or is currently serving."

