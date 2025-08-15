➡️ This week wraps up with the Defense Department being forced to clarify that Pete Hegseth does believe that women should be allowed to vote — and not being very convincing about it.
Meanwhile, a couple positive headlines out of Florida: A judge has struck down a state law used to ban books, and another city is refusing to get rid of Pride-themed crosswalks, despite pressure from the Florida Department of Transportation.
In the latest twist on the Washington D.C. Subway sandwich vigilante story, the White House social media team posted a propaganda video about a S.W.A.T. team arresting him — even though he’d already been released without charges.
Finally, we talk to Technical Sgt. Alyx Anguiano, one of the transgender servicemembers stripped of retirement benefits thanks to the Trump administration.
Enjoy your weekend,
Christine Linnell
Social media manager, The Advocate
Joshua Sukoff/Shutterstock
"Of course the Secretary thinks that women should have the right to vote," Pentagon Press Secretary Kingsley Wilson said.
Shutterstock Creative
Judge Carlos Mendoza ruled that Florida's ban on books that "describe sexual conduct" is too broad.
©2025 Google Maps Data
"When do we stand our ground and when do we surrender without even a conversation?" one commissioner said.
Courtesy The White House
It was the second time federal officials arrested him for the breaded assault.
Courtesy Pictured
"This isn't just a fight for us," Technical Sgt. Alyx Anguiano told The Advocate. "It's a threat to every person who has served or is currently serving."
Can we count on you to support LGBTQ+ journalism?
Your valued gift will help continue our legacy — at a critical time in our history.
Get The Advocate in your *physical* mailbox, too!
Get print issues of Out Magazine / The Advocate in the mail for just $9.95 a year!