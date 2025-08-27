Cracker Barrel is returning to its original logo after conservatives accused it of going "woke" by editing it.

"We thank our guests for sharing your voices and love for Cracker Barrel," the company posted on Facebook. "We said we would listen, and we have. Our new logo is going away and our 'Old Timer' will remain. At Cracker Barrel, it’s always been – and always will be – about serving up delicious food, warm welcomes, and the kind of country hospitality that feels like family. As a proud American institution, our 70,000 hardworking employees look forward to welcoming you to our table soon."



The restaurant chain, known for its Southern Americana aesthetic, announced the update as part of a $700 million rebrand meant to attract younger customers. The changes included removing the barrel and the man, known as Uncle Herschel, using only the company name.

The changes were met with ire from conservative influencers such as Matt Walsh, Charlie Kirk, and Robby Starbuck, who called on their followers to boycott Cracker Barrel. The outrage resulted in the company's stock dipping 12 percent — it has since risen 7 percent since the company announced it would return to the original logo, according to CNBC.

Even Donald Trump commented negatively on the changes, writing on Truth Social, "Cracker Barrel should go back to the old logo, admit a mistake based on customer response (the ultimate Poll) and manage the company better than ever before."



Deputy White House chief of staff Taylor Budowich said in a post on X, formerly Twitter, that the president had spoken with Cracker Barrel leadership over the phone shortly before it announced the reversal, claiming that Trump partially influenced the decision.

"They thanked President Trump for weighing in on the issue of their iconic 'original' logo," Budowich wrote. "They wanted the President to know that they heard him, along with customer response (the ultimate poll), and would be restoring the 'Old Timer.'"

Despite the claims that Cracker Barrel had gone "woke," the company has a poor track record regarding LGBTQ+ rights. It adopted a written policy in 1991 stating that employees “whose sexual preferences fail to demonstrate normal heterosexual values” would be terminated, resulting in at least 11 workers losing their jobs.