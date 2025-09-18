➡️ The news cycle is still focused on Jimmy Kimmel and the fallout from his late-night show being pulled off the air, but here are a few other topics to keep an eye on.

President Trump is again trying to designate “antifa" as a terrorist organization in the wake of Charlie Kirk’s death — we take a closer look at what that term means and what Trump has the power to do.

Also, anti-diversity crusader Robby Starbuck is headlining the Society for Human Resource Management convention, and French first lady Brigitte Macron will present scientific evidence that she’s a cisgender woman in her lawsuit against Candace Owens.

In more positive news, Senators Tammy Baldwin and Lisa Murkowski have teamed up to revive the 988 youth crisis line that Trump ended in July.

Donald Trump tries — again — to designate 'antifa' as a terrorist organization DOMINIC GWINN/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images He took the action days after the murder of Charlie Kirk, where authorities say ammunition casings with anti-fascism messages were found.

What is antifa, and can Donald Trump label it a 'terrorist' group? DOMINIC GWINN/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images Here's what you need to know about antifa; what it is, what it isn't, and what Trump could do.

Anti-diversity crusader Robby Starbuck to headline Society for Human Resource Management convention Brett Carlsen/Getty Images The right-wing extremist has a long anti-LGBTQ+ history.

French president and wife to present evidence in court that first lady is a cisgender woman LUDOVIC MARIN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images This will come in a defamation suit Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron filed against right-wing influencer Candace Owens, who claimed Brigitte was born with male sex characteristics and is therefore transgender.

Tammy Baldwin and Lisa Murkowski file bill to establish LGBTQ+ youth crisis line in law Courtesy Pictured Their legislation would revive the crisis line the Trump administration shut down.

