Jimmy Kimmel’s suspension sparks congressional investigation

Gay California U.S. Rep. Robert Garcia, the top Democrat on the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, said Thursday he is opening an investigation into what he called “corrupt schemes and threats” designed to silence critics of President Donald Trump. His announcement came after ABC abruptly pulled Jimmy Kimmel Live! from the air in response to pressure from Trump allies and the Federal Communications Commission.

“Every American has a duty to stand up for our First Amendment values,” Garcia said. “We will not be silent as our freedoms are threatened by corrupt schemes and threats. Anyone who is complicit will need to answer to us.”

The network’s decision followed Kimmel’s Monday monologue, which took aim at Trump’s reaction to the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. “We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them, and doing everything they can to score political points from it,” Kimmel told his audience. His words were valid. Online, people on the right falsely blamed a Seattle paralegal who is transgender for the shooting. Right-wing media outlets, including the Wall Street Journal and New York Post, amplified unverified claims trying to tie the assassination to the trans community almost immediately.

Kimmel went on to play a clip of Trump answering a reporter’s question about Kirk’s death by pivoting almost immediately to touting the construction of a new White House ballroom. “He’s at the fourth stage of grief — construction,” Kimmel said. “This is not how an adult grieves the murder of someone he called a friend. This is how a four-year-old mourns a goldfish.”

The quips drew outrage on the right. FCC Chair Brendan Carr accused Kimmel of lying to the American public and suggested the commission could take regulatory action against ABC. “We can do this the easy way or the hard way,” Carr said on a podcast hosted by far-right commentator Benny Johnson, in remarks that carried unmistakable menace. Hours later, Disney chief executive Robert Iger and television chief Dana Walden decided to pull Kimmel’s show indefinitely, the New York Times reports.

The sequence of events amounts to a chilling exertion of political pressure on a major broadcast network — a move critics say undermines the very notion of a free press and the First Amendment. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer called the suspension “despicable, disgusting, and against democratic values,” comparing it to tactics used by autocratic governments, according to a Senate transcript of Schumer’s appearance on CNN. Trump, traveling in Britain, posted on social media that the development was “Great News for America.”

After Carr’s threat, affiliate owners quickly fell in line. Nexstar Media Group, which is pursuing a $6.2 billion merger under FCC review, announced it would pre-empt Kimmel “for the foreseeable future.” Sinclair Broadcast Group, which espouses conservative values, soon followed, demanding an apology to Kirk’s family and a donation to Turning Point USA. Carr praised both companies, urging other broadcasters to adopt similar measures.

The episode comes against a backdrop of escalating entanglements between the administration and the media industry. CBS recently canceled The Late Show with Stephen Colbert as its parent company sought federal approval for a major merger. Trump has sued multiple outlets, including ABC — which paid $16 million to settle a case — and The New York Times, which he targeted again this week.