🚨 The CDC is now damaged beyond repair, according to gay infectious diseases expert Dr. Demetre Daskalakis, one of the agency officials who resigned this week.

“We may be past the point of no return,” Daskalakis warned in an interview with The Advocate's Christopher Wiggins on Friday, a day after leaving the agency’s Atlanta campus with colleagues in a walkout.

Daskalakis told The Advocate that President Donald Trump and Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. had so thoroughly politicized science that the once-respected CDC is no longer the institution that Americans and the world can regard as the gold standard in public health.

