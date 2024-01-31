Happy Tuesday,
🚨 The Human Rights Campaign published a disturbing report today that found 2023 to be the worst year in U.S. history for LGBTQ+ state legislation. While some states did make progress on LGBTQ+ rights — looking at you, Michigan — other states...well, they rolled them back. HRC's Cathryn Oakley attributes the rash of anti-trans bills to the fact that right-wing politicians have lost on so many other LGBTQ+ rights issues, including marriage equality. “Our opponents are running out of issues that are galvanizing to their base. … They needed a new issue, and they settled on trans kids,” she told The Advocate. 🚨
🪖 Three gay lawmakers have sent a letter to the Department of Defense calling for information following a new Pentagon program meant to ensure those dishonorably discharged due to "don't ask, don't tell" have their records updated to an honorable discharge.
🚗 Florida — why is it always Florida? — has moved to prevent transgender people from changing their gender on government IDs like driver's licenses. A letter sent out by the Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, part of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration — oh, that's why it's always Florida — said it was rescinding a rule allowing individuals to alter their driver’s licenses when they transition. Further, the letter threatened legal action for those who do change their gender.
🏛️ The E. Jean Carroll defamation damages trial showed that former President Donald Trump is “just a guy” and not to be feared, Carroll and her lawyers said on The Rachel Maddow Show Monday night. Trump was ordered to pay Carroll $83 million last week.
Look, queer trivia!
Each week, The Advocate newsletter has a little bit of LGBTQ+ trivia. Today, you'll get the question. Thursday, you'll get a hint. And Saturday, you'll get the answer.
This week's question is: Who is the first out transgender woman to win a Grammy?
Reply to this email with the answer and you may get a shout-out in a future newsletter!
