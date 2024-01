An announcement in Oklahoma sent shockwaves through educational and political circles when the person behind the anti-LGBTQ+ social media account Libs of TikTok was appointed to a government position.

Chaya Raichik, the figure behind the contentious account, has been appointed to the Oklahoma State Department of Education’s Library Media Advisory Committee. The appointment—met with intense criticism—has intensified political debates due to Raichik’s lack of educational background, her involvement in stirring controversies, and concerns around stochastic terrorism.



State Superintendent Ryan Walters, a Republican, announced Raichik’s appointment on last week, praising her as being on the “front lines” against what he called “the radical left’s” agenda in schools.

“Her unique perspective is invaluable as part of my plan to make Oklahoma schools safer for kids and friendly to parents,” Walters said in a statement.

Raichik, a former Brooklyn real estate agent, has been a full-time right-wing online provocateur since her Libs of TikTok account — with more than 2.8 million followers — began generating attention and support. Though she has been listed as a right-wing extremist, she was temporarily removed from the Anti-Defamation League’s glossary of extremism following a legal threat. Notably, Raichik does not reside in Oklahoma nor has a background in education or children’s development.

Raichik has made the false and inflammatory assertion that the LGBTQ+ community is an “evil cult” and that teachers, especially ones who are part of the community, want to “groom kids.”

Mickey Dollens, a Democratic state representative in Oklahoma, expressed concerns about the appointment to The Oklahoman. He questioned Walters' decision.

“Why did Superintendent Walters appoint a social media influencer to the state’s Library Media Advisory Committee? What are her qualifications? Is she a librarian? No. Education background? No. Does she even live in Oklahoma?” Dollens asked.

The appointment has drawn criticism from various quarters, including GLAAD and the Human Rights Campaign.

GLAAD president and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis weighed in on the development in a statement to The Advocate.

“Book bans are at a record high because a fringe few extremists are deliberately gaming the system at everyone else’s expense, including students, educators, and taxpayers. It’s obvious that education advisory committee members should have an education background, a close connection to the community they serve, and a record that does not include spreading lies and encouraging disparagement and violence that endangers every student, school, and family,” Ellis said, noting “Oklahomans should see this for the farce it is: an appointment that deserves an F on its face, and an A for trolling, which this particular social media extremist excels at for her own profit.”

The HRC also condemned Raichik’s selection.

“Oklahoma State Superintendent Walters’s decision to legitimize an internet troll who takes glee in causing direct harm to innocent people is a violation of his duty to the citizens of his state, particularly the LGBTQ+ community of Oklahoma,” HRC spokesperson Delphine Luneau told The Advocate.

“This is just another example of the MAGA mindset that prioritizes antagonizing marginalized people over actually doing the true work of government to make lives better for everyone,” she continued.

The Library Media Advisory Committee, to which Raichik has been named, aims to “remove pornographic or sexualized content” from public school libraries. This committee operates voluntarily, offering no pay for its members, all appointed by Walters, Oklahoma public radio station KOSU reports.

Per the state education department, the committee’s composition includes parents, active and retired librarians, and English literature teachers.

According to a USA Today investigation, a pattern of threats has emerged following Libs of TikTok posts. These incidents have included bomb threats to schools, libraries, and hospitals across the United States. In collaboration with the watchdog group Media Matters for America, the investigation confirmed dozens of threats linked to Raichik’s posts since February 2022, demonstrating an escalating pattern of hostility and danger following her attention.

In Oklahoma specifically, there have been alarming instances of bomb threats following posts by Libs of TikTok. For example, in August, Union Public Schools in Tulsa faced a series of bomb threats over six days, which commenced shortly after Raichik shared a critical post about one of its school librarians. The threats significantly disrupted school operations and caused widespread fear and anxiety in the community.

Experts have accused Raichik's account and social media activity of engaging in what's known as stochastic terrorism — an allegation Raichik has mocked.



Stochastic terrorism refers to public speech that incites random acts of violence, which is statistically predictable but unpredictable for individuals. Raichik’s posts have been linked to threats that, according to experts, fit the pattern of stochastic terrorism.

In response to a post by Walters on X (formerly Twitter), Alejandra Caraballo, a clinical instructor at the Harvard Law School Cyberlaw Clinic and trans rights activist, criticized the appointment.

“You named a terrorist to your advisory board who incited bomb threats for weeks against a school library in Tulsa,” Caraballo wrote in a comment to Walters.

The Advocate reached out to Walters’ office to inquire about Racihik’s new role, but did not receive a response.