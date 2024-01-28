Hugh Hefner's widow talks about the Playboy founder's same-sex experiences: report

While he was known for supporting LGBTQ+ rights, Hugh Hefner had a very straight persona. However, the Messenger reports that some of his exes have said the publication magnate would dabble with men as well as women sexually. In an interview, Crystal Hefner, who was married to the Playboy founder from 2012 until his death at 91 in 2017, told the outlet what she saw during those years.



Crystal Hefner told the outlet that her husband had men around in his bed, but she didn't "know firsthand" if he had sex with them.

"He's definitely had men in his bed before for the orgies they would have and sometimes film," she said. "But you know, I don't know to what extent interacting with each other or just with other women in the bed."

Hugh Hefner has been remembered both as a figure that open up conversations about sex and as a misogynistic predator. In recent years, troubling accounts from former playmates and ex-girlfriends have highlighted the alleged abuses that happened at the Playboy Mansion.

Crystal told the outlet her husband wasn't an easy person to understand.

"Hef, he was pretty open. He was an advocate. And he did change a lot of laws. So there's good," she explained. "He was a very complex person, and he did a lot for some rights."

She added, "And yeah, I think he was a very, very open person."

Crystal went on to tell the Messenger, "He was a total sex addict. So I'm sure in all forms he would explore."