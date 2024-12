🏛️ The U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments Wednesday in U.S. v. Skrmetti, a case that could shape the future of transgender rights in the United States. At issue is Tennessee’s law, SB 1, banning gender-affirming medical care for minors. Senior national reporter Christopher Wiggins was in the courtroom, and photo editor Nikki Aye was outside the court. Read what the justices and legal teams had to say ⬇️.

7 takeaways from the Supreme Court hearing on Tennessee’s ban on gender-affirming care for youth Christopher Wiggins for The Advocate; Nikki Aye for The Advocate