Scroll To Top
Obituaries

Conjoined twins Lori Schappell and trans man George Schappell dead at 62

Conjoined twins Lori Schappell trans man George Schappell
Jason Kempin/FilmMagic

They were initially expected to survive only a year but had long and full lives.

trudestress

The world’s longest-surviving conjoined twins, George and Lori Schappell, have died at age 62. Both were assigned female at birth, but George came out as a transgender man in 2007.

The two were the first known conjoined twins to identify as different genders, according to Guinness World Records.

They died April 7 at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, according to an obituary posted by Leibensperger Funeral Homes. The obit, which deadnamed George, did not state a cause of death.

They were born September 18, 1961, in West Reading, Pa., to Franklin and Ruth Schappell. They were joined at the skull but had separate brains. A doctor said they would not survive past a year, The New York Timesreports, but they defied expectations and lived long and independent lives.

They were placed in a home for the intellectually disabled when they were very young, but it soon became clear they were not intellectually disabled. They assisted the staff in caring for other residents, Ellen Weissbrod, who made a documentary film about them, told the Times.

In the 1980s, Ginny Thornburgh, the wife of Pennsylvania Gov. Dick Thornburgh, became interested in the twins as part of her advocacy for people with disabilities. She contacted the chaplain at the home, and he arranged for them to move into senior housing.

George became a country singer in the 1990s, winning a Los Angeles Music Award for best new country artist in 1997. He performed under the name Reba in honor of Reba McEntire. His version of a McEntire song, “The Fear of Being Alone,” played over the closing credits of the 2003 film Stuck on You, which starred Greg Kinnear and Matt Damon as conjoined twins.

“When I am singing, Lori is like another fan, except she’s up onstage with me — covered by a blanket to reduce the distraction,” he told BBC Radio in 2006.

Lori worked at a hospital laundry for a time, was an avid bowler, and had an active dating life. “I wasn’t there in my mind” during Lori’s dates, George once said, according to the Times. “I was there bodily. I didn’t look at anything or say anything.” Lori was engaged to a man at one point, but he died in a car accident.

The twins were the subject of several documentaries, and they appeared on an episode of the TV show Nip/Tuck, The Hollywood Reporter notes. They said they had no desire to be separated and that they didn’t wish they had been born differently.

“You don’t mess with what God made,” Lori told the Associated Press in 2002. In a 1997 ITV documentary, George said, “Why fix what is not broken?”

ObituariesYahoo Feed
conjoined twinsgeorge schappelllori schappellphiladelphiareba mcentiretransgendertransgender man
trudestress
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?
Politics
Badge
gallery

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?

photo gallery queer women 2024 WNBA womens professional basketball league
Sports

Meet all 37 of the queer women in this season's WNBA

Sigourney Weaver, Jennifer Lopez, Busy Phillips, with their trans and non binary children
Family
Badge
gallery

17 Celebs Who Are Out & Proud of Their Trans & Nonbinary Kids

Here Are the 15 Most LGBTQ-Friendly Cities in the U.S.
News
Badge
gallery

Here Are the 15 Most LGBTQ-Friendly Cities in the U.S.

Just Which State Is the Gayest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ Peoplee
News
Badge
gallery

Which State Is the Queerest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ People

Capitol and also the Senate seal
Politics

These 27 Senate Hearing Room Gay Sex Jokes Are Truly Exquisite

Bob Mizer Foundation - Kickstarter
Photography
Badge
gallery

10 Cheeky and Homoerotic Photos From Bob Mizer's Nude Films

Iowa Capitol Building Progress Pride Flag LGBTQ Rights
Politics
Badge
gallery

These Are the 5 States With the Smallest Percentage of LGBTQ+ People

Here are the 15 gayest cities in the world for 2024
News

Here are the 15 gayest travel destinations in the world: report

Latest Stories

Trudy Ring

Trudy Ring is The Advocate’s senior politics editor and copy chief. She has been a reporter and editor for daily newspapers and LGBTQ+ weeklies/monthlies, trade magazines, and reference books. She is a political junkie who thinks even the wonkiest details are fascinating, and she always loves to see political candidates who are groundbreaking in some way. She enjoys writing about other topics as well, including religion (she’s interested in what people believe and why), literature, theater, and film. Trudy is a proud “old movie weirdo” and loves the Hollywood films of the 1930s and ’40s above all others. Other interests include classic rock music (Bruce Springsteen rules!) and history. Oh, and she was a Jeopardy! contestant back in 1998 and won two games. Not up there with Amy Schneider, but Trudy still takes pride in this achievement.
Trudy Ring is The Advocate’s senior politics editor and copy chief. She has been a reporter and editor for daily newspapers and LGBTQ+ weeklies/monthlies, trade magazines, and reference books. She is a political junkie who thinks even the wonkiest details are fascinating, and she always loves to see political candidates who are groundbreaking in some way. She enjoys writing about other topics as well, including religion (she’s interested in what people believe and why), literature, theater, and film. Trudy is a proud “old movie weirdo” and loves the Hollywood films of the 1930s and ’40s above all others. Other interests include classic rock music (Bruce Springsteen rules!) and history. Oh, and she was a Jeopardy! contestant back in 1998 and won two games. Not up there with Amy Schneider, but Trudy still takes pride in this achievement.
Read Full Bio