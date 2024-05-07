Scroll To Top
People

John Waters is recovering after a car accident outside Baltimore

john waters
Lionel Hahn/Getty Images

Rumors were spreading that the famed gay filmmaker was in critical condition, but now he's assured fans he's OK.

trudestress

John Waters, the gay filmmaker known for Pink Flamingos, Hairspray, Polyester, and other boundary-pushing movies, has assured fans he’s OK after a recent car accident.

Waters, 78, issued a statement Tuesday saying he’d been released from a hospital after treatment for injuries that were not serious.

“Since it hurts when I laugh I will have no witty answer about being in a car accident that no one has said was my fault,” he said, according to The Baltimore Banner. “Hope you understand. I’m released from the hospital and all is OK.”

Waters didn’t offer details about the accident, which occurred in Baltimore County, outside the city of Baltimore, which is the director’s home base.

Rumors were circulating on social media Monday night that Waters was in critical condition with a head injury, the Banner reports. “If we lose John Waters what’s the point anymore???” one fan wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Waters, a.k.a. the Pope of Trash, had appeared over the weekend at the Maryland Film Festival in Baltimore, introducing his pick for the fest, Butt Boy, a 2019 movie by director Tyler Cornack about a man who may have people disappearing up his rear end. It’s “a heterosexual movie about a man and his asshole, basically,” Waters told the Banner.

He is working on a new movie of his own, Liarmouth: A Feel-Bad Romance, based on his 2022 novel of the same name. Aubrey Plaza has been set to star. Waters’s last feature film release was A Dirty Shame in 2004, but he has been making occasional appearances as an actor.

From Your Site Articles
PeopleYahoo Feed
aubrey plazamarylandbaltimorebaltimore countybutt boyfilmjohn watersliarmouthmaryland film festival
trudestress
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

photo gallery queer women 2024 WNBA womens professional basketball league
Sports

Meet all 37 of the queer women in this season's WNBA

Sigourney Weaver, Jennifer Lopez, Busy Phillips, with their trans and non binary children
Family
Badge
gallery

17 Celebs Who Are Out & Proud of Their Trans & Nonbinary Kids

Just Which State Is the Gayest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ Peoplee
News
Badge
gallery

Which State Is the Queerest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ People

Capitol and also the Senate seal
Politics

These 27 Senate Hearing Room Gay Sex Jokes Are Truly Exquisite

Bob Mizer Foundation - Kickstarter
Photography
Badge
gallery

10 Cheeky and Homoerotic Photos From Bob Mizer's Nude Films

Here are the 15 gayest cities in the world for 2024
News

Here are the 15 gayest travel destinations in the world: report

King James I Queen Anne Prince George Duke of Kent Diana, Princess of Wales
History
Badge
gallery

13 LGBTQ+ British Royals in History

True
Iowa Capitol Building Progress Pride Flag LGBTQ Rights
Politics
Badge
gallery

These Are the 5 States With the Smallest Percentage of LGBTQ+ People

Arthur Nory; Gus Kenworthy; Gabriel Santana
People

25 pics of hot, shirtless celebs just to remind us of warmer weather

Latest Stories

Trudy Ring

Trudy Ring is The Advocate’s senior politics editor and copy chief. She has been a reporter and editor for daily newspapers and LGBTQ+ weeklies/monthlies, trade magazines, and reference books. She is a political junkie who thinks even the wonkiest details are fascinating, and she always loves to see political candidates who are groundbreaking in some way. She enjoys writing about other topics as well, including religion (she’s interested in what people believe and why), literature, theater, and film. Trudy is a proud “old movie weirdo” and loves the Hollywood films of the 1930s and ’40s above all others. Other interests include classic rock music (Bruce Springsteen rules!) and history. Oh, and she was a Jeopardy! contestant back in 1998 and won two games. Not up there with Amy Schneider, but Trudy still takes pride in this achievement.
Trudy Ring is The Advocate’s senior politics editor and copy chief. She has been a reporter and editor for daily newspapers and LGBTQ+ weeklies/monthlies, trade magazines, and reference books. She is a political junkie who thinks even the wonkiest details are fascinating, and she always loves to see political candidates who are groundbreaking in some way. She enjoys writing about other topics as well, including religion (she’s interested in what people believe and why), literature, theater, and film. Trudy is a proud “old movie weirdo” and loves the Hollywood films of the 1930s and ’40s above all others. Other interests include classic rock music (Bruce Springsteen rules!) and history. Oh, and she was a Jeopardy! contestant back in 1998 and won two games. Not up there with Amy Schneider, but Trudy still takes pride in this achievement.
Read Full Bio