Scroll To Top
Politics

Tennessee bill permitting anti-LGBTQ+ foster and adoptee parents passes House

tennessee governor bill lee reading book school kids young girl classroom crying
instagram @govbilllee; Shutterstock

Critics contend LGBTQ+ children could be placed in homes hostile to their sexual and gender identity.

The Tennessee state House of Representatives on Monday passed legislation that would bar the state from excluding foster and adopting parents because of their religious or moral beliefs, including on matters of sexual and gender identity, the Tennessean reported.

The legislation passed the Republican-controlled state Senate on March 21 and now awaits the signature of Republican Gov. Bill Lee.

The bills, HB2169 and SB1738, specifically ban the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services (DCS) from requiring prospective parents to “affirm, accept, or support any government policy regarding sexual orientation or gender identity that conflicts with the parent's sincerely held religious or moral beliefs.”

“The real concern of this bill is to strengthen the pool of available parents who are able to foster,” one of the bill’s sponsors, Republican state Rep. Mary Littleton, one of the bill’s sponsors, said. “Placements should always be made and consistent in the best interests of the child.”

Democratic legislators and local advocacy groups contend the bill centered parents over children.

“This legislation isn’t concerned, in a very meaningful way, about the children,” Democratic state Rep. Justin Pearson said during a debate on the bill on Monday.

“We call on Governor Lee to veto SB1738/HB2169, which puts more LGBTQ children and youth in danger of being placed in homes that are not accepting of their identities,” Tennessee Equality Project, a state advocacy group, warned in a statement. “Bad placements lead to running away, self-harm, and increased depression and anxiety. Adoption and foster care policy must be based on the best interest of the child, not the political interests of a few adults.”

TEP also says the legislation conflicts with federal law and could lead to the dangerous prospect of LGBTQ+ children being placed with parents hostile to their sexual or gender identity.

According to the text of the bills, the proposed law would not prevent the DCS from taking the beliefs of prospective parents into account when placing the child, instead noting it “must be read in harmony with the duty of the department to make placements consistent with the best interests of the child.”

Despite those assurances, however, critics say the legislation opens the door to the placement of LGBTQ+ children in non-affirming homes in violation of federal law.

“This bill focuses on the wishes of a few adults,” TEP continued in its statement. “It increases the likelihood that children will be mismatched with homes where they are not accepted as they are.”

From Your Site Articles
PoliticsYahoo Feed
adoptionbill leefoster carefoster parentslgbtqtennessee
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?
Politics
Badge
gallery

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?

Sigourney Weaver, Jennifer Lopez, Busy Phillips, with their trans and non binary children
Family
Badge
gallery

17 Celebs Who Are Out & Proud of Their Trans & Nonbinary Kids

Here Are the 15 Most LGBTQ-Friendly Cities in the U.S.
News
Badge
gallery

Here Are the 15 Most LGBTQ-Friendly Cities in the U.S.

Just Which State Is the Gayest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ Peoplee
News
Badge
gallery

Which State Is the Queerest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ People

Capitol and also the Senate seal
Politics

These 27 Senate Hearing Room Gay Sex Jokes Are Truly Exquisite

Bob Mizer Foundation - Kickstarter
Photography
Badge
gallery

10 Cheeky and Homoerotic Photos From Bob Mizer's Nude Films

Photo Gallery Folsom Street Fair 2023
Photography
Badge
gallery

30 Steamy Photos of Folsom Street Fair 2023 Debauchery

Iowa Capitol Building Progress Pride Flag LGBTQ Rights
Politics
Badge
gallery

These Are the 5 States With the Smallest Percentage of LGBTQ+ People

Bearrison Street Fair 2022 in pictures
Photography
Badge
gallery

60 Burly Pics from Bearrison Street Fair 2022

Latest Stories

Donald Padgett

Read Full Bio