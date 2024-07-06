Scroll To Top
Lesbian lawmaker Angie Craig calls for Joe Biden to step down from presidential race

Angie Craig
Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Minnesota Rep. Angie Craig is the fifth Democratic — and first LGBTQ+ — lawmaker calling for the president to stand down and allow somebody else to challenge Donald Trump.

Cwnewser

Out U.S. Rep. Angie Craig of Minnesota has become the latest in a growing list of Democratic lawmakers publicly urging President Joe Biden to step aside and allow a new candidate to lead the party in the 2024 presidential race. Craig, who is the first out LGBTQ+ member of Congress to make this call, joins a chorus of voices expressing doubts about Biden’s ability to campaign against former President Donald Trump effectively.

In a Saturday morning statement posted on X (formerly Twitter), Craig acknowledged Biden’s decades of service and legislative achievements but pointed to his recent debate performance as a critical factor in her decision.

“Given what I saw and heard from the President during last week’s debate in Atlanta, coupled with the lack of a forceful response from the President himself following that debate, I do not believe that the President can effectively campaign and win against Donald Trump,” she wrote.

Craig praised Biden for passing critical legislation such as the bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the CHIPS and Science Act. She also highlighted her collaboration with Biden on bills capping insulin costs for seniors, expanding mental health support for police officers and their families, and investing in resources to combat the fentanyl crisis at the southern border.

However, Craig emphasized the high stakes of the upcoming election.

“This is not a decision I’ve come to lightly, but there is simply too much at stake to risk a second Donald Trump presidency. That’s why I respectfully call on President Biden to step aside as the Democratic nominee for a second term as President and allow for a new generation of leaders to step forward,” she wrote.

Craig is one of the Democratic Party’s so-called frontline members whose candidacy for reelection faces formidable challenges. Her remarks come on the heels of a Friday evening primetime interview Biden gave to ABC’s George Stephanopoulos, where he sought to address concerns stemming from his widely criticized debate performance. Biden described the debate as a “bad episode” and attributed his difficulties to a “really bad cold,” dismissing any indications of a more severe health issue. Despite this, Biden remained resolute about continuing his campaign, stating that only “the Almighty” could convince him to step aside.

The pressure on Biden is mounting as more Democratic lawmakers publicly and privately express their concerns. Illinois Rep. Mike Quigley became the third Democratic member of Congress to call for Biden to withdraw. “To prevent utter catastrophe, step down and let someone else do this,” Quigley said on MSNBC Friday.

Other prominent Democrats, including Rep. Lloyd Doggett of Texas and Arizona Rep. Raúl Grijalva, have also voiced their desire for Biden to step down. Doggett, the first to publicly call for Biden’s exit, praised Biden’s “transformational” work but emphasized the need for a transitional leader. Grijalva, the second Democrat to call for the president to move over for a new candidate, highlighted Biden’s responsibility in maintaining the presidency for the Democrats and suggested stepping aside as a part of that duty.

Massachusetts Rep. Seth Moulton also called for Biden to step aside. On Thursday, he expressed his lack of confidence in Biden’s ability to defeat Trump and emphasized the need for a new generation of Democratic leaders, Boston public radio station WBUR reports.

These public calls reflect a broader sentiment within the Democratic Party, where many members are increasingly worried about Biden’s viability as the party’s nominee. Virginia U.S. Sen. Mark Warner is reportedly organizing meetings to discuss the president’s future candidacy, the Washington Postreports. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries of New York is also meeting with members to discuss Biden’s future, according toThe New York Times.

Biden’s team, however, remains adamant that he will continue his campaign. In his interview, Biden insisted the race remains a “tossup” and rejected the notion that pressure from Congress would lead him to step down. “It’s not going to happen,” he told Stephanopoulos.

Watch the ABC News interview with George Stephanopoulos and Joe Biden below.

President Biden sits down for interview with George Stephanopoulos l ABC News exclusivewww.youtube.com

Christopher Wiggins

Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
