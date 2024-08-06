Scroll To Top
Politics

Cat Ladies for Kamala Harris unite against JD Vance & raise more than $360,000

RaeShanda Lias Cat Ladies for Kamala Call via YouTube
Cat Ladies for Kamala via YouTube

RaeShanda Lias and her cat Nutmeg

“Everybody was on there—ladies with dogs, men with cats, men without cats,” RaeShanda Lias said.

Cwnewser

Cat ladies of America and their friends united on Sunday evening to support Vice PresidentKamala Harris’s presidential run just days before she named Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her running mate. Thousands of participants on a Cat Ladies for Kamala call raised more than $360,000. Co-hosted by prominent content creator RaeShanda Lias, the event demonstrated the potent combination of humor, community, and political engagement.

Lias, known for her humorous and insightful social media presence, hosted the event alongside her feline companion, Nutmegan Thee Stallion. Lias was astonished at the event’s success, emphasizing the unexpected yet welcome outcome in an interview with The Advocate. “I had no idea it was going to take off like that,” she remarked. The inclusivity of the event was notable, with participants spanning various demographics.

“Everybody was on there—ladies with dogs, men with cats, men without cats,” she said. We are living in unprecedented times, in a historic moment. And to see everybody ready and rallying and giving is amazing,” she added.

The broader organizational effort was bolstered by partners like Women’s March Win, which provided technical support, and the Cat Ladies for Kamala founders—Liv Carter, Linsay Deming, and Blaire Postman—who helped bring the event to fruition, according to the event’s website.

The call was sparked by contentious remarks made byOhio U.S. Sen. JD Vance, former PresidentDonald Trump’s running mate, in 2021. In a video that has since become infamous, Vance claimed, “We’re effectively run in this country via theDemocrats, via our corporate oligarchs by a bunch of childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives and the choices that they’ve made, and so they want to make the rest of the country miserable too.” The inflammatory statement inadvertently catalyzed a groundswell of support among pet owners and advocates for Harris.

Lias provided insight into how the event came together during an appearance on MSNBC ahead of the call. “I simply made a post after my birthday saying, ‘Let’s get back to business.’ Little did I know there was a call already forming,” she explained. Postman, Deming, Carter, and others saw her viral post and invited her to join their efforts. “As of five minutes ago, we have almost 28,000 registered. We’ve raised over $20,000 before the call,” Lias shared, highlighting the rapid growth and enthusiasm surrounding the event.

Comedians including out stand-up Erin Foley, Laurie Kilmartin, Jasmine Ellis, Elizabeth Booker Houston, and Jessica DeCou joined the call, as didArizona state Rep. Patty Contreras andPennsylvania Rep. Jessica Benham.

Beloved cats, of course, played a role in the event, highlighting the charm and humor cat lovers bring to the table. Stella the Tiny Cat, Veronica Eugene, The Baby Boo, and Ravi joined Nutmegan Thee Stallion.

In recent days, other groups have organized massive, successful video calls to support Harris’s campaign. These include the White Dudes for Kamala call and the LGBTQ+ for Kamala Unity call, which saw significant engagement and raised substantial funds. The LGBTQ+ Unity call, organized by the Human Rights Campaign, Equality California, and the National LGBTQ Task Force Action Fund, was particularly successful. Over20,000 participants joined across platforms, raising over $300,000 in just 2.5 hours. The call, which Lias participated in as well, featured high-profile supporters such as Don Lemon, Sophia Bush, George Takei, Wilson Cruz, and Linda Carter, all rallying behind Harris and emphasizing the historic significance of her candidacy.

Lias’s journey to this point is marked by her dynamic presence on social media platforms such as Instagram and TikTok, where she has amassed nearly 3 million followers. Her content is characterized by humor and candid commentary and frequently addresses social and political issues with a distinctive, relatable style. Her viral video on how to handle Pride Month if one is against LGBTQ+ people, for instance, encapsulates her ability to blend wit with wisdom. “Mind your business,” she quips, distilling complex social critiques into pithy, memorable phrases.

Beyond the humor, Lias’s advocacy is deeply personal. A lesbian, veteran, business owner, and mother of four, including her eldest child, atransgender man, she speaks from a place of lived experience and profound empathy. Her commitment to representation and visibility for theLGBTQ+ community is unwavering.

With her growing influence, Lias intends to inspire and mobilize her audience, affirming that every voice matters in the ongoing fight for equality and justice.

Looking ahead, she expressed her openness to further involvement with the Harris campaign. “If the campaign comes calling, I am up for anything,” she said. “If the campaign comes calling, I’m going to pass out. But yes, I am definitely open to any of that.”

Cwnewser
30 Years of Out100Out / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff & Wayne Brady

Christopher Wiggins

Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
