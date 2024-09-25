Scroll To Top
Politics

Republican calls Haitians 'wild' 'gangsters' from 'nastiest country in the Western Hemisphere' in racist post

Louisiana Rep Clay Higgins office headshot
official portrait via clayhiggins.house.gov

Louisiana Rep. Clay Higgins actually tweeted the bigoted remarks from his official government account.

True
Cwnewser

Republican U.S. Congressman Clay Higgins of Louisiana ignited a firestorm on Wednesday afternoon when he posted a racist and inflammatory message on X (formerly Twitter) targeting Haitian immigrants.

His post came in response to an Associated Pressreport describing criminal charges filed by the Haitian Bridge Alliance against former President Donald Trump and his running mate, Ohio Sen. JD Vance, alleging the pair incited threats and fear in Springfield, Ohio, with their false claims about Haitian immigrants.

Higgins, 63, a former law enforcement officer first elected in 2016, posted the remarks from his official government account.

“These Haitians are wild,” he wrote. “Eating pets, vudu, nastiest country in the western hemisphere, cults, slapstick gangsters… but damned if they don’t feel all sophisticated now, filing charges against our President and VP. All these thugs better get their mind right and their ass out of our country before January 20th.”

The post sparked immediate backlash for its overt racism, xenophobia, and harmful stereotyping of Haitians and Voodoo, a religion closely tied to Louisiana’s own cultural history. Higgins, who represents a district west of New Orleans, ridiculed Voodoo—a belief system integral to Louisiana, particularly in New Orleans, where it has deep roots in the city’s African and Haitian history.

The Haitian Bridge Alliance is a grassroots nonprofit organization that advocates for humane immigration policies and provides humanitarian, legal, and social services to migrants, with a particular focus on Black migrants, the Haitian community, women and girls, LGBTQ+ people, and survivors of torture and other human rights abuses, according to the group’s website.

The group filed charges against Trump and Vance earlier this week, accusing them of spreading false claims that Haitian immigrants in Springfield were abducting and eating pets—descriptions that Trump first promoted during the recent presidential debate between him and Vice President Kamala Harris. Despite being debunked by local officials, the falsehoods have led to bomb threats, evacuations of government buildings, and fear among the city’s Haitian residents.

Springfield’s mayor, Rob Rue, has said that “no credible evidence” exists to support the claims, but the rhetoric has persisted, bolstered by Vance, who added to the false portrayal by blaming Haitian immigrants for a rise in HIV and tuberculosis in the area.

During a CNN interview, Vance admitted to using sensationalized claims to garner media attention. “If I have to create stories so the media actually pays attention to the suffering of the American people, then that’s what I’m going to do,” Vance told CNN’s Dana Bash.

Critics quickly denounced Higgins for perpetuating harmful stereotypes. On X, one user wrote, “Wow, can’t believe a sitting congress person tweeted this. I hope every Haitian in your district votes you out of office!” Another added, “Your white hood is showing Congressman.” Other users ridiculed Higgins’ lack of knowledge about Voodoo, with one posting, “It’s spelled voodoo, you illiterate clod.”

Zeteo News media columnist Justin Baragona simply wrote, “In case you were still unaware, Clay Higgins voted for David Duke,” citing a 2020 report.

This controversy adds to the broader criticism surrounding Republicans’ bigoted remarks as part of a pattern of racist and xenophobic rhetoric that has become increasingly normalized in right-wing political circles.

Haitian residents of the city have expressed growing concerns about their safety, fearing further retaliation as the hateful rhetoric spreads.

Higgins, who has not yet issued a statement addressing his post, is facing intense public scrutiny.

Late Wednesday, New York U.S. Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, the Democratic Leader, issued a scathing statement condemning Higgins.

“The disgusting statement by Clay Higgins about the Haitian community is vile, racist, and beneath the dignity of the United States House of Representatives. He must be held accountable for dishonorable conduct that is unbecoming of a Member of Congress. Clay Higgins is an election-denying, conspiracy-peddling racial arsonist who is a disgrace to the People’s House. This is who they have become,” Jeffries wrote. He added, “Republicans are the party of Donald Trump, Mark Robinson, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Clay Higgins, and Project 2025. The extreme MAGA Republicans are unfit to govern.”

Massachusetts U.S. Rep. Ayanna Pressley, co-chair of the House Haiti Caucus took her Republican colleague in the House of Representatives to task. “Egregious, vile, & blatantly racist,” she wrote on X. “Promoting a known lie while denigrating our Haitian neighbors is despicable & worthy of censure. This cruel rant is putting the Haitian community further at risk of violence & discrimination.”

Higgins deleted the post shortly before 5 p.m. EDT, according to Punchbowl News reporter, Melanie Zanona.

The Advocate contacted Higgins’ press secretary for comment but did not receive a response. The Haitian Bridge Alliance did not immediately respond to The Advocate’s inquiry, though an automated message warned of delayed responses due to an influx of communications.

Editors note: This story was updated to include comments from Rep. Hakeem Jeffries.

Cwnewser
Latest Stories

Christopher Wiggins

Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
