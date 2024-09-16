Scroll To Top
Election

JD Vance admits to making up crazy stories to get press attention and says he'll continue doing it

JD Vance in front of youre fired rally signs
Phil Mistry/Shutterstock

Donald Trump’s running mate said he makes stuff up during a CNN interview.

Cwnewser

Ohio Sen. JD Vance, the Republican vice-presidential nominee, admitted during a CNN interview on Sunday that some of his more sensational claims were designed to draw media attention, even if they weren’t grounded in fact.

Speaking with Dana Bash on State of the Union, Vance doubled down on a widely debunked conspiracy theory about Haitian immigrants in Springfield, Ohio, stealing pets for food and deflected when asked to apologize for invoking the name of a deceased 11-year-old boy to further his anti-immigration agenda.

Related: Kamala Harris triumphs in debate as unhinged Trump lies about transgender surgeries & immigrants eating pets

When Bash pressed Vance on his promotion of the false claim that Haitian immigrants were abducting and eating cats and dogs, Vance defended his actions by suggesting that bringing attention to his constituents’ concerns justified the spread of unverified information.

“My constituents have brought approximately a dozen separate concerns to me. Ten of them are verifiable and confirmable, and a couple of them I talk about because my constituents are telling me firsthand that they’re seeing these things,” Vance said. He also dismissed local officials’ findings that there was no evidence to support the claims, saying, “They’ve said they don’t have all the evidence.”

Despite Bash pointing out that law enforcement and local authorities had investigated and found no credible basis for the rumors, Vance continued to insist that the media had ignored the issue until he and former President Donald Trump began to address it publicly. At one point in the interview, Vance revealed his strategy.

“If I have to create stories so that the American media actually pays attention to the suffering of the American people, then that’s what I’m going to do, Dana, because you guys are completely letting Kamala Harris coast,” Vance said.

Pushing baseless claims

The conspiracy theory that Haitian immigrants in Springfield were stealing and eating pets was first introduced by Trump during the September 10 presidential debate. Trump claimed that immigrants were “eating the dogs and cats” of residents, despite local officials consistently debunking the rumors and noting that no evidence supported the claims. However, Vance continued to promote the lie in his interview with Bash and previous interviews.

In a separate interview last week with Kaitlan Collins on The Source, Vance acknowledged that sensationalizing stories was a deliberate tactic. “If we have to meme about it to get the media to care, we’re going to keep on doing it,” he told Collins.

Refusing to apologize

During the State of the Union interview, Vance was also asked about his use of 11-year-old Aiden Clark’s name in his anti-immigrant rhetoric. Aiden, who tragically died in a bus accident involving a Haitian immigrant, had been mentioned by Vance and other Republican figures as a symbol of the dangers posed by immigrants. However, Aiden’s family publicly condemned the politicization of their son’s death.

Last week, the Trump campaign posted on social media about Aiden, including his photo and that of Hermanio Joseph, the Haitian immigrant who was driving the minivan that collided with Aiden’s school bus in August 2023. The post stirred national attention, using the tragedy to further the Trump-Vance ticket’s anti-immigration platform.

On Tuesday, Vance escalated the rhetoric in a post on X (formerly Twitter), writing that “a child was murdered by a Haitian migrant,” although local officials and Aiden’s family had long maintained the incident was an accident. Aiden’s father, Nathan Clark, publicly denounced the exploitation of his son’s death during a Springfield City Commission meeting that same week, calling Trump and Vance “morally bankrupt politicians.”

Alongside his wife, Danielle, Clark said, “My son was not murdered. He was accidentally killed by an immigrant from Haiti.”

He added, “They have spoken my son’s name and used his death for political gain. This needs to stop now.” Clark called the exploitation of his son’s death “reprehensible” and demanded an apology from Vance and Trump.

When Bash asked Vance if he would apologize to the Clark family, Vance refused to offer a direct apology.

“First of all, my heart goes out to the Clark family,” Vance said. “But I’m still going to keep on talking about what the migrants have done to Springfield, Ohio, and what Kamala Harris’s open border has done to Springfield.”

Dangerous rhetoric and real-world consequences

Vance’s continued promotion of false and inflammatory claims has had severe consequences. Springfield officials have reported bomb threats tied to the spread of the baseless pet-eating conspiracy, and tensions in the town have escalated as a result of the rhetoric.

During the interview, Bash highlighted the connection between Vance’s statements and the growing hostility toward immigrant communities, particularly Haitians.

Vance responded by condemning the threats but did not take responsibility for his role in spreading the false narrative.

ElectionYahoo FeedMediaRepublican PartyCNN
2024 electionaiden clarkbomb threatscnndana bashdisinformationdonald trumpfake newsfear-mongeringhaitian immigrantshermanio josephhivimmigrationjd vancekaitlan collinskamala harrisnathan clarkpet-eating claimsspringfield ohiostate of the uniontuberculosis
Cwnewser
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform
Gay Days Anaheim 2024Out / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff & Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

photo gallery queer women 2024 WNBA womens professional basketball league
Sports

Meet all 37 of the queer women in this season's WNBA

Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre racist republican Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert mercilessly mocked for calling White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre a 'DEI hire'

King James I Queen Anne Prince George Duke of Kent Diana, Princess of Wales
History
Badge
gallery

13 LGBTQ+ British Royals in History

True
news anchor come out gay live broadcast KARE 11 Sunrise Jason Hackett
News

A local NBC anchor came out as gay on live TV. Now, he shares how the moment has changed his life

JD Vance RNC 2024 speech
Election

How JD Vance went from thinking he was gay and changing his name twice to being an anti-LGBTQ+ extremist

Here are the 15 gayest cities in the world for 2024
News

Here are the 15 gayest travel destinations in the world: report

Alexander Williamson Starr Brown Murder
Crime

Black transgender woman Starr Brown shot to death in Memphis. Her coworker has confessed to the killing

Moms Melissa Etheridge Cardi B Brittany Griner Brandi Carlile
Arts & Entertainment
Badge
gallery

More Than 50 of Our Favorite LGBTQ+ Moms

Conjoined twins Lori Schappell trans man George Schappell
Obituaries

Conjoined twins Lori Schappell and trans man George Schappell dead at 62

Latest Stories

Christopher Wiggins

Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
Read Full Bio