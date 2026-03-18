Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Democratic incumbent fends off progressive Army captain & trans rights ally in Illinois primary

Dylan Blaha ran on defending transgender Americans and economic reform, but was outmatched by Rep. Nikki Budzinski’s endorsements and fundraising.

rep. nikki budzinski and dylan blaha

Rep. Nikki Budzinski fended off a challenge from the left by Illinois Army reserve Capt. Dylan Blaha.

Celal Güne/Anadolu via Getty Images; Dylan Blaha

Incumbent U.S. Rep. Nikki Budzinski defeated Democratic challenger Dylan Blaha in Illinois’ 13th Congressional District primary on Tuesday. The congresswoman who has struggled to counter anti-trans talking points overcame a progressive bid from a candidate who made support for transgender people a defining part of his campaign.

Keep up with the latest in LGBTQ+ news and politics. Sign up for The Advocate's email newsletter.

Decision Desk HQ called the race for Bugzinski shortly before 9:30 p.m. EST. With 28 percent of the vote counted, she led Blaha, 80.56 percent to 19.44 percent.

Blaha, a 32-year-old Army National Guard captain and former cancer research scientist, positioned himself as a vocal ally at a time of intensifying national attacks on transgender Americans. In an October interview with The Advocate, he said, “What’s happening right now to trans people — to the LGBTQ+ community — is not OK. Somebody needs to stand up.”

He described his candidacy as rooted in a refusal to remain silent, warning that “silence and inaction carry consequences” as governments begin eroding protections for marginalized people.

Related: Illinois Army captain says Dems are ‘rolling over’ on LGBTQ+ rights. He’s running for Congress to change that

His campaign paired that message with a broader economic platform, including calls for guaranteed health care, housing affordability, and higher wages, as well as criticism of corporate influence and U.S. military policy. But he entered Election Day at a steep disadvantage, lacking his opponent’s fundraising, endorsements, and institutional backing.

Budzinski, a second-term lawmaker with strong ties to organized labor and the Democratic establishment, pointed to her own record on LGBTQ+ issues and support from national equality groups. In July, she convened a roundtable with local LGBTQ+ leaders in Champaign to discuss “ongoing attacks” and ways to protect the community, saying she would continue fighting for their “safety, dignity, and equity.”


She also earned the backing of the LGBTQ+ Equality PAC. In a March 4 post, Equality PAC cochair U.S. Rep. Mark Takano and chair of the Congressional Equality Caucus, said the group was “proud to support Nikki Budzinski for Congress because she delivers real results for the people of Illinois and fights for equality across the country,” adding that she has “stood up for LGBTQ Americans” and worked to lower costs and support working families and veterans.

FROM OUR SPONSORS

The Latest

daniel biss
National

Who is Daniel Biss, the Democrat who narrowly beat Gen-Z star Kat Abughazaleh in Illinois

"The Ninth District is not for sale,” the victorious Evanston mayor said. “So enough about AIPAC, may tonight be the last time I utter their name."

​Kat Abughazaleh and protestors at an anti-ICE demonstration
Elections

Indicted Chicago-area progressive MAGA foe falls short in Illinois Democratic U.S. House primary

Kat Abughazaleh, a bisexual former journalist who was charged with obstructing an ICE officer, lost to Evanston Mayor Daniel Biss.

us house speaker mike johnson next to a house of representatives lectern while looking at a folder
National

Congressional Republicans advance federal ‘don’t say trans’ school bill

The proposed law categorizes any discussion of transgender identity as "sexual" and therefore forbidden for kids to learn about in class.

US Space Force Air Force logo on background alongside Air Force Master Sergeant Logan Ireland
National

DOJ tells court transgender troops must be fired before suing over revoked retirements

The Trump administration says trans troops must first leave service before they can challenge the loss of retirement benefits they had already been granted.

More For You

Exclusive: Jim Obergefell endorses Angie Craig for U.S. Senate

jim obergefell and angie craig

Marriage equality icon Jim Obergefell is throwing his support behind Minnesota Rep. Angie Craig who is running for U.S. Senate.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Family Equality, David Berding/Getty Images
Gay civil rights icon Jim Obergefell, whose fight for the right to marry reshaped American law and society, has endorsed Minnesota Congresswoman Angie Craig in her bid for the U.S. Senate, tying one of the most consequential LGBTQ+ court victories in history to a political contest over the future of those rights. Keep Reading →

How the Republicans’ SAVE America Act will disenfranchise married & LGBTQ+ Americans

people voting in a line of stations at a polling place

Voters make selections at their booths inside an early voting site on October 17, 2024, in Hendersonville, North Carolina.

Melissa Sue Gerrits/Getty Images
Republicans in Congress have cast the SAVE America Act as a straightforward effort to “protect election integrity,” with Speaker Mike Johnson calling it “commonsense” and saying it is supported by “more than 80 percent of the American people.” But civil rights advocates and voting law experts warn the bill would do far more than tighten verification rules: It would erect new barriers that disproportionately burden marginalized voters whose legal identities do not neatly align with government paperwork, while also blocking millions of eligible Americans from voting. Keep Reading →

LGBTQ+ ally Amy Klobuchar launches strong bid for Minnesota governor

amy klobuchar

Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota announced her candidacy for governor on Thursday.

Heather Diehl/Getty Images
Minnesota Democratic U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced Thursday morning that she is running for governor, making the bid official in a video posted to social media after Gov. Tim Walz recently said he would not seek a third term. Keep Reading →

Tim Walz drops reelection bid for Minnesota governorship

Tim Walz

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announced that he won't seek a third term.

Stephen Maturen/Getty Images
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz will not seek reelection in 2026, ending his bid for a historic third term and throwing Minnesota politics into immediate flux. Keep Reading →

Michigan Republican U.S. Senate candidate Mike Rogers surrounds himself with hardcore LGBTQ+ rights opponents

mike rogers

Former Congressman Mike Rogers is running for U.S. Senate in Michigan.

Sarah Rice/Getty Images)
When Republican U.S. Senate candidate Mike Rogers unveiled the senior leadership of his campaign’s faith leaders coalition in November, the announcement was pushed out as a statement of values — “faith, family, and freedom,” in the campaign’s words. A closer look at the people Rogers elevated into those roles, however, reveals a leadership team bound together not only by religious conservatism but by a long record of opposition to LGBTQ+ rights and, in several cases, efforts to undermine confidence in U.S. elections. Keep Reading →
@ 2026 Equal Entertainment LLC. All Rights reserved