Democratic incumbent fends off progressive Army captain & trans rights ally in Illinois primary

Incumbent U.S. Rep. Nikki Budzinski defeated Democratic challenger Dylan Blaha in Illinois’ 13th Congressional District primary on Tuesday. The congresswoman who has struggled to counter anti-trans talking points overcame a progressive bid from a candidate who made support for transgender people a defining part of his campaign.

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Decision Desk HQ called the race for Bugzinski shortly before 9:30 p.m. EST. With 28 percent of the vote counted, she led Blaha, 80.56 percent to 19.44 percent.

Blaha, a 32-year-old Army National Guard captain and former cancer research scientist, positioned himself as a vocal ally at a time of intensifying national attacks on transgender Americans. In an October interview with The Advocate, he said, “What’s happening right now to trans people — to the LGBTQ+ community — is not OK. Somebody needs to stand up.”

He described his candidacy as rooted in a refusal to remain silent, warning that “silence and inaction carry consequences” as governments begin eroding protections for marginalized people.

Related: Illinois Army captain says Dems are ‘rolling over’ on LGBTQ+ rights. He’s running for Congress to change that

His campaign paired that message with a broader economic platform, including calls for guaranteed health care, housing affordability, and higher wages, as well as criticism of corporate influence and U.S. military policy. But he entered Election Day at a steep disadvantage, lacking his opponent’s fundraising, endorsements, and institutional backing.

Budzinski, a second-term lawmaker with strong ties to organized labor and the Democratic establishment, pointed to her own record on LGBTQ+ issues and support from national equality groups. In July, she convened a roundtable with local LGBTQ+ leaders in Champaign to discuss “ongoing attacks” and ways to protect the community, saying she would continue fighting for their “safety, dignity, and equity.”





She also earned the backing of the LGBTQ+ Equality PAC. In a March 4 post, Equality PAC cochair U.S. Rep. Mark Takano and chair of the Congressional Equality Caucus, said the group was “proud to support Nikki Budzinski for Congress because she delivers real results for the people of Illinois and fights for equality across the country,” adding that she has “stood up for LGBTQ Americans” and worked to lower costs and support working families and veterans.