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NYC’s voters will decide if representation still matters in historic LGBTQ+ district

A special election in the district home to the Stonewall Inn is raising big questions about LGBTQ+ representation, political values, and who gets to speak for queer New Yorkers.

Two photos sit side by side. On the left, a woman with red hair smiles as a man in glasses speaks to her. On the right, a man in a suit stands in front of a banner and holds up a plaque.

Candidates Lindsey Boylan (left) and Carl Wilson (right).

Jack Walker/The Advocate (left) and Bryan Bedder/Getty Images (right)

As residents of a historically LGBTQ+-friendly part of Manhattan head to the polls this week, they will vote not just on who takes a vacant seat on the New York City Council, but also on how integral LGBTQ+ political representation is to advancing their community’s needs.

Tuesday marks a special election for Manhattan’s 3rd District in the City Council, encompassing lower Manhattan neighborhoods including Chelsea, Hell’s Kitchen, the West Village, and Greenwich Village. The district is home to Stonewall Inn, the birthplace of the modern LGBTQ+ rights movement, and numerous other LGBTQ+ establishments, and has been represented by LGBTQ+ council members since 1992.

Erik Bottcher, who most recently held the seat, left office in February to serve in the New York Senate. His departure spurred a special election with four candidates. Only one of those candidates is gay: Carl Wilson, Bottcher’s former chief of staff. Wilson was endorsed by Council Speaker Julie Menin, a moderate Democrat.

Related: New York City Council advances resolution opposing Stonewall Pride flag removal

Related: From trauma to triumph, will NYC Councilman Erik Bottcher become the city's first out gay mayor one day?

But New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani recently endorsed another candidate, democratic socialist Lindsey Boylan, for the seat. Boylan was the first woman to publicly accuse former Gov. Andrew Cuomo of sexual harassment, and has been involved in local advocacy since. Wilson and Boylan are widely regarded as frontrunners in the race, with the remaining two candidates, Layla Law-Gisiko and Leslie Boghosian Murphy, receiving fewer high-profile endorsements.

Wilson and Boylan have both publicly stated they would join the city council’s progressive caucus. But the race has sparked widespread debate over whether the district should be represented by a member of the LGBTQ+ community or by a candidate who embodies Mamdani’s progressive agenda, especially given the mayor’s popularity among LGBTQ+ voters.

Wilson did not return requests for comment on the race from The Advocate. In an interview with New York City news website Gothamist, he called his identity “an added plus” to his past experience with political organizing in the district. Wilson has also said his policy agenda should take focus over his sexual orientation, the New York Times reported.

Boylan told The Advocate that she respects voters' opinions on LGBTQ+ political representation, but that conversations with LGBTQ+ community leaders and organizations in the district have already guided her plans for the city council and will continue to do so.

“This is the heart of our LGBTQIA+ community and history, that’s front and center on my mind,” Boylan said.

Both candidates feature specific policy goals related to the LGBTQ+ community on their campaign websites.

A crowd of people holding signs that read "Lindsey Boylan for City Council" stand in a circle. Volunteers for Lindsey Boylan's New York City Council campaign gather at Dr. Gertrude B Kelly Playground in Manhattan on April 26, 2026. Jack Walker/The Advocate

In the city council, Wilson says he would seek to expand mental health and HIV services for the LGBTQ+ community, advocate for inclusive housing shelters and youth programming, and protect gender-affirming care, according to his website.

Boylan seeks to establish a $20 million city fund for gender-affirming care, a $15 million legal defense fund for local LGBTQ+ groups — she cited legal costs associated with reversing the removal of the Pride flag outside the Stonewall Inn earlier this year, for example — and stronger anti-discrimination agencies within city government.

Boylan also criticized a recent pair of bills introduced by Speaker Menin, who endorsed Wilson, that would establish “buffer zones” around schools and houses of worship, prohibiting protests within a certain radius of the sites.

The bills were proposed after pro-Palestine protesters held demonstrations outside of New York City synagogues that rented space to an organization that helps Jewish people move to Israel and Palestine’s West Bank, nonprofit newsroom THE CITY previously reported. Israel has recently expanded its settlement of the West Bank in violation of international law set by the United Nations, triggering protests abroad.

Related: Gay NYC Council member Erik Bottcher drops U.S. House bid, will run for state Senate instead

Related: Gay NYC councilman running for Congress says America is at a crossroads

Boylan said the bills put at risk New Yorkers’ right to protest, which played a key role in the start of the gay rights movement.

“Stonewall was a riot,” Boylan said. “The idea that we would have a city council member in this district that would help restrict our civil liberties and our freedom of speech, I think, is really, really terrible.”

Wilson did not return an additional request for comment from The Advocate regarding his stance on the buffer zone bills. Mamdani recently vetoed the buffer zone bill pertaining to schools.

Early voting for the city council election began on April 18 and ended on April 26. In-person voting on Tuesday runs from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The election’s winner will assume the city council seat to serve the remainder of Bottcher’s term through December. A separate Democratic primary election will be held for the seat in June, followed by a general election in November. The winner will serve a full four-year term.

This article was written as part of the Future of Queer Media fellowship program at The Advocate, which is underwritten by a generous gift from Morrison Media Group. The program helps support the next generation of LGBTQ+ journalists.

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