Two NYC Democrats running for a U.S. House seat battle to prove who’s more pro-LGBTQ+

As the race to represent New York City’s 10th congressional district approaches, both Democratic candidates say that their track records on LGBTQ+ rights make them the best fit for office.

In the June 23 primary election, Democrats in the district will vote to advance either incumbent U.S. Rep. Dan Goldman or progressive challenger Brad Lander — a former New York City comptroller and city council member — to November’s general election. As a firmly blue district, the winner of the primary election is generally viewed as the favorite to take a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Lander, an ally of New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani , has received endorsements from several high-profile LGBTQ+ organizations, including the Stonewall Democrats, the Lambda Independent Democrats of Brooklyn, the Jim Owles Liberal Democratic Club, NYC Youth 4 Trans Rights, and the Christopher Street Project.

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Goldman’s campaign has also received support from some LGBTQ+ elected officials, including Manhattan Borough President Brad Hoylman-Sigal, New York State Sen. Erik Bottcher, and New York Assemblymembers Deborah Glick and Tony Simone, as well as like Manhattan Borough President Brad Hoylman-Sigal, New York State Sen. Erik Bottcher, and New York Assemblymembers Deborah Glick and Tony Simone, in addition to the Congressional Equality Caucus’ Equality PAC.

Goldman and Lander both have made public appearances in support of the LGBTQ+ community. Both candidates attended the raising of a new LGBTQ+ Pride flag outside Stonewall National Monument after the Trump administration ordered its removal earlier this year.

Both candidates say LGBTQ+ rights would figure prominently in their policy agendas if elected.

“Dan has been a fierce and unyielding advocate for LGBTQ+ New Yorkers, from championing legislation to combat LGBTQ+ discrimination to fighting to protect access to gender-affirming care,” Maddy Rosen, Goldman’s press secretary, wrote in an email to The Advocate. “As the Trump administration doubles down on its homophobic and transphobic attacks, Dan will continue leading the fight to defend the rights of the LGBTQ+ community.”

Rosen said that Goldman would seek to extend nondiscrimination protections under the Civil Rights Act to the LGBTQ+ community, launch an advisory committee on LGBTQ+ issues in the district, push for anti-LGBTQ+ harassment protections in schools, and strengthen anti-LGBTQ+ hate crime reporting laws.

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As a New York City council member, Lander cosponsored bills to outlaw so-called “conversion therapy,” establish gender-neutral bathrooms, and expand educational resources around HIV. His campaign highlighted those efforts in a Facebook post . As comptroller, Lander published an annual guide on LGBTQ+ resources in the city.

“There should never be a question of whether standing up for our LGBTQ+ neighbors, for trans kids, or for other marginalized communities is the right thing to do,” Lander said in a statement to The Advocate. “In Congress, I’ll make clear that LGBTQ+ rights, healthcare, safety, dignity, and humanity are not up for debate.”

If Lander gets elected, protecting LGBTQ+ rights would be a major focus of Lander’s time in Congress as well, according to his campaign team.

“At a time of escalating attacks on the LGBTQ+ community, I’m proud to have the support of all of New York City’s LGBTQ+ political clubs,” Lander said in a quote to The Advocate provided by a media representative. “All New Yorkers benefit from the fight that began at Stonewall to make sure that everyone can live authentically as themselves without fear.”