Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Trump-backed House candidate tied to New Mexico church with extreme anti-women & anti-LGBTQ+ views

Greg Cunningham’s campaign mirrors a megachurch that condemns same-sex relationships and describes abortion as “murder.”

greg cunningham

Greg Cunningham is running to unseat a Democratic congressman in New Mexico

Greg Cunningham for NM/YouTube

A Republican candidate for Congress in New Mexico is running on a platform shaped by a megachurch that condemns same-sex relationships, rejects transgender identities, and calls abortion murder.

Greg Cunningham, backed by former President Donald Trump, has cast his campaign in explicitly ideological terms. Cunningham has called advancing the national Republican agenda his “number one priority” and has repeatedly framed his candidacy as rooted in faith, crediting his pastor with helping him enter politics.

That pastor, Steve Smothermon, leads Legacy Church, an Albuquerque-based megachurch whose official doctrine and public messaging reject LGBTQ+ identity and abortion rights.

Related: Project 2025 vowed to roll back LGBTQ+ rights. Here's everything Trump has done so far

On its beliefs page, the church states that gender is fixed and that marriage is exclusively between a man and a woman. It teaches that the Bible is the “final authority” on human conduct.

In a church blog post titled “Pride Leads to Destruction,” Smothermon warns against what he characterizes as the cultural embrace of “pride,” writing that such acceptance leads people away from God. In a 2022 message, he wrote that “the word of God clearly condemns homosexual behavior.” Years earlier, ahead of the Supreme Court’s legalization of same-sex marriage, Smothermon said he would go to jail rather than comply with such a ruling, local station KRQE reported.

The church has also used unequivocal language on abortion. In one social media post, it shared a sermon clip labeled “ABORTION IS MURDER!”

Related: Trump uses State of the Union to demonize transgender kids and their families

Cunningham’s own record aligns with that activism. In 2022, he signed a pledge from Abortion Free New Mexico committing to “ending all abortion” and “all assisted suicide” in the state. The group has compared abortion to the Holocaust and promoted conspiracy theories associated with QAnon, according to New Mexico Political Report.

Neither Cunningham nor representatives for his campaign responded to The Advocate’s request for comment.

The race is taking shape in New Mexico’s 2nd Congressional District, currently represented by Democrat Gabe Vasquez, who is running for reelection.

Related: Donald Trump uses the anniversary of the Capitol insurrection to attack transgender people

Vasquez has built his record around a mix of economic and civil rights issues, including food access, education, and LGBTQ+ equality. In a 2025 press release, he highlighted work engaging rural communities on “food security, LGBTQ+ rights, and education pathways.”

Vasquez is expected to be the Democratic nominee and is not facing a significant primary challenge, while Cunningham has effectively cleared the Republican field after a primary opponent dropped out and endorsed him.

That sets up a likely Vasquez-Cunningham general election in a district that has emerged as one of the most competitive in the state. The seat covers much of southern New Mexico and has a history of narrow, high-stakes races.

The political terrain is complicated. While the district has shown a willingness to split tickets, New Mexico overall leans Democratic, and Trump remains unpopular statewide. A recent poll found his approval rating in the state at a record low, according to New Mexico Political Report.

Cultural issues have been decisive here before. Abortion rights, in particular, played a central role in the last election cycle, and legal protections for LGBTQ+ people are firmly embedded in state law. In 2013, the New Mexico Supreme Court unanimously ruled that denying marriage licenses to same-sex couples violated the state constitution.

FROM OUR SPONSORS

The Latest

isaac ranson
People

Transgender man signs with Minnesota Aurora women’s team

Isaac Ranson, a standout goalkeeper at Cal State Fullerton, becomes the club’s first out trans player.

A man holding a banana
Sexual Health

The P-Shot, explained: What to know about the ED treatment popular with gay men

Erectile dysfunction may be common, but these injections will have you topping like a pro again.

san antonio firefighters with pride flag on he fire ruck
States

Texas city declares Trans+ History Week in historic first

San Antonio leaders approve a first-of-its-kind resolution recognizing transgender history amid statewide LGBTQ+ restrictions.

Indya Moore says Okra Project’s former director’s illegal actions were “likely trauma-rooted”
News

Indya Moore says Okra Project’s former director’s illegal actions were “likely trauma-rooted”

Upon Dominique Morgan’s conviction for embezzling funds, the nonprofit expresses sympathy and sadness for its former executive director.

More For You

Gay candidate beats Mamdani’s choice in race to represent Stonewall district in NYC Council

A sign standing on the sidewalk reads "Carl Wilson for the City Council."
Signage near a school in Chelsea promotes Carl Wilson for the city council.
Jack Walker/The Advocate
Carl Wilson, the former chief of staff for New York Sen. Erik Bottcher, has declared victory over a New York City Council seat in a district seen as the birthplace of the gay rights movement, local news outlets have reported. Keep Reading →

NYC’s voters will decide if representation still matters in historic LGBTQ+ district

Two photos sit side by side. On the left, a woman with red hair smiles as a man in glasses speaks to her. On the right, a man in a suit stands in front of a banner and holds up a plaque.

Candidates Lindsey Boylan (left) and Carl Wilson (right).

Jack Walker/The Advocate (left) and Bryan Bedder/Getty Images (right)
As residents of a historically LGBTQ+-friendly part of Manhattan head to the polls this week, they will vote not just on who takes a vacant seat on the New York City Council, but also on how integral LGBTQ+ political representation is to advancing their community’s needs. Keep Reading →

Eric Swalwell’s governor bid is collapsing as top Democrats turn on him

eric swalwell

Candidate for governor, Rep. Eric Swalwell, attends a climate-focused forum at the Lineage Performing Arts Center in Pasadena on Wednesday evening, January 28, 2026.

Sarah Reingewirtz/MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images
California Democrats are moving swiftly to push Rep. Eric Swalwell out of the governor’s race after a former staffer accused him of sexual assault, with two of the state’s most prominent Democratic voices now publicly signaling that his campaign may be over. Keep Reading →

Dozens of LGBTQ+ candidates just got a major boost for 2026

election machines

Staff at the Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections Office conduct a logic and accuracy test of ballots in Tampa using a high-speed DS300 tabulator, Florida, on March 26, 2026, ahead of local and state primary elections.

Octavio JONES / AFP via Getty Images
The LGBTQ+ Victory Fund on Monday endorsed 35 candidates across 19 states, expanding its push to build LGBTQ+ political power as rights face renewed challenges in the 2026 election cycle. Keep Reading →

Democrat Chris Pappas in dead heat with John Sununu in New Hampshire Senate race

chris pappas speaking to people at a diner

U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas speaks with a constituent inside the Puritan Backroom during a campaign stop as he runs for U.S. Senate and appears alongside former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg during Buttigieg’s multi-day visit to New Hampshire.

Erin Clark/The Boston Globe via Getty Images
A new poll shows Democratic Rep. Chris Pappas and former Sen. John E. Sununu locked in a statistical tie in New Hampshire’s 2026 U.S. Senate race. Keep Reading →
@ 2026 Equal Entertainment LLC. All Rights reserved