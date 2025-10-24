Illinois Army captain says Dems are ‘rolling over’ on LGBTQ+ rights. He’s running for Congress to change that

In the Illinois 13th Congressional District, 32-year-old Army captain and biochemist Dylan Blaha is mounting a progressive primary challenge against Democratic U.S. Rep. Nikki Budzinski, who has represented the district since 2023. At the core of his campaign is a clear commitment to LGBTQ+ rights and a critique of what he sees as his own party’s growing reluctance to defend the community.

Blaha told The Advocate he's running because "an attack on one is an attack on all." He said he was raised to believe in equality and can't stay quiet as transgender people, drag performers, and queer Americans become political targets. "What's happening right now to trans people — to the LGBTQ+ community — is not OK. Somebody needs to stand up."

Describing himself as a lifelong ally, Blaha said his approach stems from both his personal values and his professional experience. The combat medic–turned–medical planner deployed to Afghanistan and later served in Germany supporting NATO operations after Russia invaded Ukraine. “The military taught me that silence and inaction carry consequences,” he said. “When governments stop valuing human life, it starts small, and that’s why you stand up early.” Candid allyship Blaha describes himself as a “fighter ally,” committed to centering queer and trans inclusion in his campaign. He told The Advocate that his team includes trans and nonbinary volunteers, and he said they are developing research-driven “white papers” that would guide legislation to strengthen federal nondiscrimination protections and prevent anti-LGBTQ+ laws from resurfacing. “We’re grounding everything in data and expertise,” he said. “No human should be left behind.”

Dylan Blaha in a Captain America outfit at a recent No Kings rally. Courtesy Pictured That commitment sets him apart in a political climate where some Democrats have grown cautious about how they discuss LGBTQ+ rights. As The Advocate recently reported, party consultants and centrist think tanks have privately advised candidates to avoid using terms like "LGBTQIA+," "cisgender," or even "allyship," arguing that such language can alienate moderate voters.

After Vice President Kamala Harris lost the 2024 election, some on the left credited Republican ads targeting Harris for her support of trans rights. Massachusetts U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton agreed with right-wing talking points about kids playing sports with other kids who may be trans, and told The Advocate in November that while he supports trans rights broadly, concerns about the right of trans kids to play with cisgender kids are valid. Blaha rejects that logic entirely. He said Democrats who take such advice “aren’t bad people, but they’re getting bad guidance from consultants who say, ‘Don’t talk about trans rights; it’s not a winning issue.’ That’s disgusting to me. You don’t win by abandoning your values.”

See on Instagram Poverty in parts of the district hovers around 17 percent, Blaha said, and he connects that to the same systemic neglect he sees in national conversations about equality. “We have enough homes to house everyone,” he said. “They’re just owned by billionaires and corporations who treat them like stock portfolios.” His party’s willingness to compromise on LGBTQ+ issues mirrors its broader failures, or at least perceived failures, on immigration, crime, and the economy, he added. “[Democrats] have rolled over. When you start asking if it’s worth standing up for trans people, you’ve already lost the moral argument.” Related: Meet the gay Navy veteran trying to flip a red congressional seat in Virginia Blaha’s critique of his party comes at a time when both major political brands are underwater. According to RealClearPolling, the Democratic Party’s favorability rating stands at about 34.7 percent favorable and 58.3 percent unfavorable. The Republican Party fares only slightly better, with about 42.7 percent favorable and 53.6 percent unfavorable. At the same time, Donald Trump’s approval rating has inched upward to roughly 42 percent despite widespread public blame directed at Republicans for the recent government shutdown, according to Reuters/Ipsos. The data highlight what Blaha sees as a crisis of confidence in both parties — one that, he said, demands “moral clarity, not political calculation.