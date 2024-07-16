Scroll To Top
Politics

Kamala Harris challenges Trump’s VP pick JD Vance to televised debate

Vice President Kamala Harris republican VP nominee 2024 JD Vance
Lev Radin/Shutterstock

She issued the challenge in a voicemail to the newly-appointed Trump running mate.

Cwnewser

Vice PresidentKamala Harris has officially challengedOhioRepublican junior Sen. JD Vance, the newly Trump-selectedRepublican vice presidential nominee, to a debate in August.

The announcement comes amid ongoing discussions between the campaigns over the debate’s terms and network partner, the Associated Pressreports.

According to the AP, Harris extended the invitation through a congratulatory voicemail to Vance following his selection as former PresidentDonald Trump’s running mate. The Biden campaign has accepted a proposal from CBS News for a debate on August 13 inWashington, D.C., and is urging the Trump campaign to agree to the same terms.

“Vice President Harris is prepared to debate JD Vance,” Biden campaign spokesperson TJ Ducklo said in a call with reporters on Monday afternoon. “We have accepted the proposal from CBS News to participate in that debate, and we feel very good about it.”

Late Tuesday afternoon, NBC News reported that Vance and Harris spoke. According to the report, he called her back.

The Trump campaign had initially proposed hosting the debate on Fox News, with Trump agreeing to dates that included the CBS proposal and an additional option later in the political schedule. However, the Biden team has indicated a preference for CBS, citing concerns over format and network partnership.

The selection of Vance, a first-term senator with little experience and few accomplishments legislatively who is known for his best-selling memoir Hillbilly Elegy and his transformation from a Trump critic to a staunch supporter, sets the stage for a highly anticipated vice-presidential debate. Harris, who has served as vice president since 2021, brings decades of extensive experience, including her tenure as a U.S. senator and California’s attorney general.

The senator’s strong debate performance influenced Trump’s decision to select Vance during his 2022 Senate campaign. Vance’s ability to remain composed and articulate during heated exchanges caught Trump’s attention, ultimately securing the endorsement that propelled him to victory, The Hill reports.

The debate’s location has also been a point of contention. Trump previously suggested Virginia State University, a historically Black college, as the venue, a proposal initially set by the nonpartisan Commission on Presidential Debates. Virginia’s two Democratic senators, Tim Kaine and Mark Warner, have also urged both campaigns to consider Virginia State University as the debate location, according to the AP.

As of Tuesday, the Trump campaign had yet to respond to requests for comment on whether Vance would agree to the CBS debate date.

From Your Site Articles
PoliticsYahoo FeedKamala HarrisPoliticians
2024 electionbiden-harris campaigndebatedemocratic partyelection 2024jd vancekamala harrisnewspoliticiansrepublican party
Cwnewser
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

30 Years of Out100Out / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff & Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

photo gallery queer women 2024 WNBA womens professional basketball league
Sports

Meet all 37 of the queer women in this season's WNBA

Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre racist republican Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert mercilessly mocked for calling White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre a 'DEI hire'

King James I Queen Anne Prince George Duke of Kent Diana, Princess of Wales
History
Badge
gallery

13 LGBTQ+ British Royals in History

True
news anchor come out gay live broadcast KARE 11 Sunrise Jason Hackett
News

A local NBC anchor came out as gay on live TV. Now, he shares how the moment has changed his life

Here are the 15 gayest cities in the world for 2024
News

Here are the 15 gayest travel destinations in the world: report

Alexander Williamson Starr Brown Murder
Crime

Black transgender woman Starr Brown shot to death in Memphis. Her coworker has confessed to the killing

Mark Robinson Crazy Quotes speaking at a podium
Politics

13 of the most batsh*t things N.C. Republican governor candidate Mark Robinson has said

Photo Gallery Sexy Gay Men Elksa Glasgow Scotland
Photography

21+ steamy photos of Scotland’s finest gay men in Elska Glasgow

Moms Melissa Etheridge Cardi B Brittany Griner Brandi Carlile
Arts & Entertainment
Badge
gallery

More Than 50 of Our Favorite LGBTQ+ Moms

Conjoined twins Lori Schappell trans man George Schappell
Obituaries

Conjoined twins Lori Schappell and trans man George Schappell dead at 62

Latest Stories

Christopher Wiggins

Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
Read Full Bio