While the Lord Almighty speaks to Biden, it’s time to prepare for Harris

USA President Joe Biden stands Bishop Ernest Morris Sr in prayer together campaign stop Mt Airy Church of God Vice President Kamala Harris listens State of the Union address
It’s time for Harris to lead us forward, and we pray to the Lord Almighty that she can go on and win the race.


If you believe in God, like I do, you know that sometimes it feels like he’s speaking to you. Not literally, of course, but he sends you signs or hints. I have had moments in my life where I truly believe he was sending me a message. I think after my third suicide attempt, I realized that there was a reason God kept me alive. Now I understand why.

A few weeks ago, and it seems like so long ago, President Biden sat down with ABC’s George Stephanopoulos and told him that only “the Lord Almighty” could prod him to get out of the race. In ensuing interviews, he said he might step aside if he saw overwhelmingly negative polls and data, or if doctors told him he had a serious medical issue.

And then Wednesday, the Lord Almighty sent Biden another sign with the news that he tested positive for COVID.

President Biden, a firm believer in a higher power, must also believe that God has sent him signs throughout his life. The mysteries of God are profound, and so to are the messages he might send us. And I believe that he has been sending President Biden earnest messages in the way of stumbles, falls, a progressively worse halting walk, bad debate performance, latest tepid interviews, and now Covid.

Surely, Biden is smart enough to connect the dots. Someone is trying to tell him something.

I wanted to believe that Biden could pull it off, but he — and we — have to accept the truth. This election is not about Joe Biden, it’s about saving democracy, beating Donald Trump, and making sure down-ballot candidates have spark from the top of the ticket.

If/when Biden exits, it needs to be quick and clean. This can only happen if he steps aside and asks for the party to unite behind Vice President Kamala Harris. She is the only alternative because she has earned the right, as a VP, to ascend to the top of the ticket.

Most importantly, she will be able to keep all the money raised for the Biden-Harris campaign — it is always about the money. Beyond that, she will bring life, energy and momentum to the race. She will be able to prosecute the case against Trump in a way that Biden cannot.

Harris also will energize Black and women voters, who are the backbone of the Democratic Party. She will be able to address abortion much better — as a woman — than Biden ever could. She is wicked smart and has learned a great deal as VP including improving her public speaking skills, stature, and reputation. I even wrote about her transformation last summer.

Voters have been screaming for a change in the nominees, not just Biden but Trump too. They want someone younger, and at this point, it might not be an exaggeration to say, they’ll take anyone who can speak enthusiastically and make sense, with vigor — and who is honest and future forward. Harris checks all those boxes.

Yes, there is still misogyny and still racism in this country, but if there was ever a time for a Black woman to win this presidency, this is it. Voters have had it with Trump — those who might have supported him in recent polls were only doing so because they were worried about Biden. They will fall away from Trump if there’s another option. And when they learn more about JD Vance, the Republican vice-presidential nominee, they’re going to be shocked at his extremism.

For our community, she has been a stalwart supporter and defender.

It’s incredibly hard to watch someone start to age and be diminished before our eyes, especially someone you love. I wrote about this fact of life after Biden’s debate. What he’s done for our country is unprecedented. He came in like Superman and saved the day. But even Superman knows when the job is done and it’s time to go. Biden says there’s still work to be done. He picked Harris four-years ago because she could step up if need be. She's more than capable and ready to complete the job.

It’s time for Harris to lead us forward. God bless Joe Biden, and we pray to the Lord Almighty that Harris can go on and win the race.

John Casey is a senior editor at The Advocate.

Voices is dedicated to featuring a wide range of inspiring personal stories and impactful opinions from the LGBTQ+ community and its allies. Visit Advocate.com/submit to learn more about submission guidelines and email us at voices@equalpride.com. Views expressed in Voices stories are those of the guest writers, columnists, and editors, and do not necessarily represent the views of The Advocate.

Latest Stories

John Casey

John Casey is senior editor of The Advocate, writing columns about political, societal, and topical issues with leading newsmakers of the day. The columns include interviews with Sam Altman, Neil Patrick Harris, Ellen DeGeneres, Colman Domingo, Jennifer Coolidge, Kelly Ripa and Mark Counselos, Jamie Lee Curtis, Shirley MacLaine, Nancy Pelosi, Tony Fauci, Leon Panetta, John Brennan, and many others. John spent 30 years working as a PR professional on Capitol Hill, Hollywood, the Nobel Prize-winning UN IPCC, and with four of the largest retailers in the U.S.
