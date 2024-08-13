Powerful conservative operative’s Do No Harm group is a threat to transgender kids (exclusive)

Do No Harm, a nonprofit organization established in 2022 to combat what it calls ”wokeism” in medicine, has quickly emerged as a formidable force in the anti- transgender movement. With substantial financial backing from a conservative network led by conservative legal operative Leonard Leo, the group has focused on opposing gender-affirming care, posing a significant threat to the LGBTQ + community. But what is the group really up to?



Leo, a key figure in the conservative legal movement, is known for his instrumental role in shaping the U.S. Supreme Court’s conservative supermajority. According to ProPublica, Leo built the machine that remade the American legal system, advising former President Donald Trump on the nominations of now-justices Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett. He previously helped pick or confirm the court’s three other conservative justices: Clarence Thomas, John Roberts, and Samuel Alito. Leo’s influence extends beyond the judiciary, as he now channels considerable resources into various conservative causes, including Do No Harm.

Leo’s machine extended to influencing state-level judicial appointments and elections, utilizing groups like the Judicial Crisis Network to fund campaigns and advertisements supporting conservative candidates. This meticulous planning ensured a pipeline of conservative judges who shared Leo’s ideological commitments, significantly altering the judicial landscape in the United States, ProPublica reports.

In its brief existence, Do No Harm has already crafted model legislation to restrict gender-affirming care, which has been enacted in at least two states. According to an Accountable for Equality report, Do No Harm established a political lobbying arm, registering to lobby in nine states. This rapid expansion and legislative impact underscore the group’s potential to influence national policy on transgender rights.

Do No Harm shares staff, contractors, and legal advisors with organizations controlled and funded by Leo. According to public records, the group has received $3 million from Leo’s network, which includes substantial contributions from Chicago billionaire Barre Seid, who donates to right-wing causes, Accountable for Equality reports. This funding has enabled Do No Harm to employ nearly two dozen employees and fellows, including influential anti-trans activist and detransitioner Chloe Cole. Cole, who identified as a boy, transitioned at age 12 and detransitioned at 17. The 20-year-old now advocates against gender-affirming care.

The rise of Do No Harm represents a new chapter in the conservative movement’s ongoing efforts to influence American politics and policy. An Accountable for Equality staffer emphasized that Leo’s involvement in this anti-transgender agenda is particularly alarming, as it weaponizes health care decisions that should remain between patients and their doctors.

Gender-affirming care, which includes medical and psychosocial interventions designed to affirm individuals’ gender identities, is well-documented to improve the mental health and overall well-being of transgender and nonbinary youth. Research from Columbia University and other institutions has shown that such care reduces rates of anxiety, depression, and suicidal ideation among transgender youth. However, Do No Harm and its legislative efforts threaten to undermine these benefits by restricting access to essential medical treatments.

Do No Harm has put forward several documents that support its legislative and advocacy efforts, often prepared by affiliated law firms. One such document is the Justice for Adolescent and Child Transitioners Act” (also known as the JUST FACTs Act). The white paper argues against gender-affirming care by claiming a lack of reliable scientific evidence and highlighting perceived risks associated with treatments like puberty blockers and hormone therapy. The document provides a framework for proposed legislation to prohibit these treatments and mandates transparency and reporting requirements for schools regarding students with gender discordance.

According to Accountable for Equality, Cole has been critical in Do No Harm’s advocacy efforts. Cole has testified in numerous state legislatures, supporting legal restrictions on gender-affirming care for transgender youth. Her involvement highlights the organization’s strategy of using personal narratives to advance its legislative goals.

The influence of Do No Harm is expected to grow, particularly as it prepares for the 2025 legislative session. The group’s connections to Leo and his network, combined with its aggressive lobbying efforts, make it a significant player in the ongoing national debate over transgender rights.

Leo’s strategic brilliance in reshaping the judiciary was deeply intertwined with his leadership in the Federalist Society, a network of conservative and libertarian lawyers he helped build into a political juggernaut. According to ProPublica, Leo and his allies identified and nurtured young conservative legal talents, positioning them in crucial judicial roles. They utilized an extensive network of contacts to place Federalist Society protégés in clerkships, judgeships, and influential positions across the federal government.

As Do No Harm expands its reach, the LGBTQ+ community and its allies must remain vigilant, Accountable for Equality warns. The organization’s efforts to restrict gender-affirming care and undermine LGBTQ+ rights represent a broader strategy to reshape American society according to conservative principles. An Accountable for Equality representative said that the fight against such initiatives is critical to preserving the rights and dignity of all individuals, regardless of their gender identity.