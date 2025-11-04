Here are LGBTQ+ political candidate races you should be watching today

L-R: Jim McGreevey, Jolanda Jones, Erica DeusoJamie McCarthy/Getty Images; Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images; ericadeuso.com
LGBTQ+ candidates in Texas, New Jersey, Virginia, and Pennsylvania could make history today as elections are held around the country one year into Donald Trump's second term. Many will be looking to some races like the Virginia gubernatorial race or the New York City mayoral race as indicators of voters' attitudes about Trump, but there are many local elections that can also show how communities are reacting to a year of unprecedented attacks on LGBTQ+ people, especially trans people.
Leading up to the election, the LGBTQ+ Victory Fund endorsed 264 LGBTQ+ candidates in 37 states this year, with 171 appearing on ballots in the 2025 General Election. The organization, which supports LGBTQ+ political candidates, notes that this is the highest number of LGBTQ+ candidates endorsed in a non-federal election year, with 253 as the count in 2023.
“There's no off-year for equality. Every race matters. Every ballot counts," Evan Low, president and CEO LGBTQ+ Victory Fund, said ahead of election night. "Across America, LGBTQ+ leaders are stepping up to fight for our rights, our families and our future. Representation isn't seasonal. It's essential."
Check out several LGBTQ+ races that Victory is keeping an eye on today.
Jolanda Jones
Jolanda Jones
Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images
Jolanda Jones is a Texas Democrat running for the U.S. House of Representatives in a special election. An out lesbian state lawmaker, Jones recently spoke to The Advocate about her race.
“I was inspired to run because my constituents asked me to,” Jones told The Advocate.
If she wins Tuesday’s special election in Houston’s 18th Congressional District, Jones would make history as the first Black out lesbian woman elected to the U.S. House of Representatives. She’s proud of that milestone but impatient with the fact that it’s still a milestone at all.
“It’s 2025,” she said. “It makes no damn sense that we’re still having firsts.”
Erica Deuso
Erica Deuso
ericadeuso.com
Erica Deuso, a scientist and community advocate, is running for May of Downingtown, Pennsylvania. The bi transgender candidate served on boards including the Pennsylvania Equality Project, PFLAG West Chester, and Emerge Pennsylvania. Deuso is also a member of the Chester County Democrats’ Executive Committee. She lives in Downingtown with her husband, Michael, their dog, and three cats.
She aims to strengthen the town’s “Good Neighbor” spirit through inclusion and collaboration, according to the LGBTQ+ Victory Fund.
Jasmine Preston
Jasmine Preston
victoryfund.org
Jasmine Preston, born and raised in Columbia and Elizabethtown, Pennsylvania, has a background in safety management and HR. The trans woman candidate is running for mayor of Columbia Borough. She previously chaired the Zoning Hearing Board and served on multiple local boards. "Known for her transparency, trustworthiness, and deep loyalty to her community, Jasmine has always worked to uplift her hometown," Victory states in her bio.
Joshua Cole
Joshua Cole
victoryfund.org
Raised in Fredericksburg, Virginia, Joshua Cole looks to continue serving his hometown in the state's House of Delegates as the state looks to maintain Democratic control over its legislature. The bi Black local pastor is also a husband and father.
"Josh’s faith and commitment to service guided him as a delegate in restoring historic investments in our schools, public safety, transportation infrastructure, and better access to quality, affordable healthcare," Victory Fund states.
Alejandra Salina
Alejandra Salina
Sharon Steinmann/Houston Chronicle via Getty Image
Out lesbian candidate Alejandra Salina is looking to become the first LGBTQ+ Latine woman elected to the Houston City Council. The Democratic attorney serves on the board of Greater Houston LGBTQ+ Chamber of Commerce and Second Mile Haiti, a non-profit that works to provide pre-natal and family care to mothers and families in Haiti.
Jim McGreevey
Jacqueline Matos McGreevey and Jim McGreevey
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Jim McGreevey would be the first out gay mayor of Jersey City. The Democrat has run on a platform including curbing property taxes and rents, controlled development, community policing and public safety, and education. He previously served as the state's governor, a state senator, and state assemblyman. McGreevey stepped down as governor of New Jersey in 2004 after he came out. He also served as mayor of Woodbridge, New Jersey.
Luanne Peterpaul
Luanne Peterpaul
John Lamparski/Getty Images for Concordia Summit
The Democrat became the first queer woman elected to the New Jersey Assembly in 2023. Luanne Peterpaul is looking to keep her seat in the general assembly. A managing partner at Perpaul Law, she previously served as an assistant Essex County prosecutor, where she successfully prosecuted cases against criminals ranging from theft to homicide, before being appointed as a Municipal Judge for the Cities of Long Branch and Asbury Park from 2018-2022. She lives in Long Branch, New Jersey with her wife.