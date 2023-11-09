Scroll To Top
Politics

Gay Former New Jersey Gov. Jim McGreevey Runs for Jersey City Mayor

James McGreevey Former NJ Governor
Image: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for HBO

Jim McGreevey famously came out when he resigned as New Jersey governor in 2004.

trudestress

Jim McGreevey, who stepped down as New Jersey governor when he came out as gay in 2004, announced Thursday that he’s running for mayor of Jersey City.

He had hinted about the run earlier, but now his candidacy is official. The election is in 2025.

His announcement video, titled “Second Chances,” acknowledges the circumstances of his resignation as governor, starting with footage of the press conference in which McGreevey said he is “a gay American” and was having an affair with a man while married to a woman. He calls his infidelity “inexcusable” but says he has learned and grown since then.

“I would not have traded anything that I have experienced,” he says. “It’s made me a better person, more compassionate.”

He then talks about the work he’s done with the New Jersey Reentry Corp., a nonprofit he founded to help formerly incarcerated people reenter society, and with a prison ministry.

His daughter appears in the video, saying of her father, “His work taught me a lot about second chances and a lot about people. What’s the point, if we just throw everyone away who’s ever made a mistake?”

McGreevey says his priorities as mayor will include affordable housing and ensuring that Jersey City is accessible to all. “If Jersey City becomes unaffordable for the people who built this, something’s terribly wrong,” he says. “We have this great asset in our development, but we have to keep our city affordable.”

“I want to make sure that Jersey City works for my daughter and for her generation,” he adds. “So that Jersey City is about opportunity for working families, people who want to give back and make the community better.”

McGreevey is a Democrat, and the mayor’s race is officially nonpartisan, but the winner is likely to be a Democrat, as Jersey City and surrounding Hudson County are heavily Democratic. Several mayors of other Hudson County cities have endorsed McGreevey. The current mayor of Jersey City, Steven Fulop, has said he won’t seek reelection, running for governor instead

From Your Site Articles
PoliticsNon-topicsRM Editors PickYahoo FeedNew JerseyPoliticians
jim mcgreeveyjersey citynew jerseypoliticianscoming out
trudestress
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Don't miss the untold LGBTQ+ stories of NEW HOPE, PA!

Five short documentaries that capture the diversity & rich history of its deeply rooted LGBTQ+ community.


QUEER CUTS: New Hope!

Watch it ON-DEMAND on the Advocate Channel App until November 15th.

Download our App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Magazine - Gio BenitezAdvocate Channel - Queer Cuts

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

50+ Woof-Worthy Pics From Provincetown Bear Week 2023
Travel
Badge
gallery

50+ Woof-Worthy Pics From Provincetown Bear Week 2023

Bret LaBelle and Chris Stanley
People
Badge
gallery

​27-Year Age Gap Is No Match for Love Say Chris Stanley & Bret LaBelle

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?
Politics
Badge
gallery

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?

Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert Caught Fondling Date’s Genitals During Family-Friendly Musical: Video

Red, White, & Royal Blue Trailer screengrab of the two leads
film
Badge
gallery

Red, White, & Royal Blue’s Steamy, Sexy, & Adorable Trailer Is Finally Here

Jake Foy, Donia Kash, and Luke Macfarlane
Arts & Entertainment
Badge
gallery

9 LGBTQ+ Hallmark Stars You Should Know

Jake Daniels
People
Badge
gallery

Gay Soccer Star Jake Daniels, 18, Shares About His Partner, 46

Photo Gallery Folsom Street Fair 2023
Photography
Badge
gallery

30 Steamy Photos of Folsom Street Fair 2023 Debauchery

63 Photos of Kamala Harris's 2023 Pride Month Celebration
Pride
Badge
gallery

63 Photos of Kamala Harris's 2023 Pride Month Celebration

Men in Love
Photography
Badge
gallery

13 Historic Photos of Men in Love, 1850s to 1950s

Latest Stories

Trudy Ring

Trudy Ring, The Advocate's copy chief, has spent much of her journalistic career covering the LGBT movement. When she's not fielding questions about grammar, spelling, and LGBT history, she's sharing movie trivia or classic rock lyrics.
Trudy Ring, The Advocate's copy chief, has spent much of her journalistic career covering the LGBT movement. When she's not fielding questions about grammar, spelling, and LGBT history, she's sharing movie trivia or classic rock lyrics.
Read Full Bio