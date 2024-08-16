Scroll To Top
Politics

Melania Trump cashed six-figure check to speak to gay Republicans at Mar-a-Lago

Melania Trump sunglasses american flags
ALEX EDELMAN/AFP via Getty Images

The event earned media attention as Melania Trump this year spent even less time campaigning for her husband’s presidential campaign than in past cycles.

New financial disclosures show Log Cabin Republicans, a group representing LGBTQ+ conservatives, paid Melania Trump nearly a quarter million dollars to speak at an event in Florida.

The latest financial disclosures filed with the Federal Election Commission by Donald Trump’s presidential campaign itemize sources of income both for the candidate and his spouse. The papers show the bulk of income for Melania Trump came from licensing fees and the sale of NFTs. But it also shows she collected money from one high-profile speaking engagement this year. The Palm Beach Chapter for Log Cabin Republicans paid $237,500 for her speech at an April 20 event at the Mar-a-Lago resort, where the Trumps claim full-time residency.

The event earned media attention as Melania Trump this year spent even less time campaigning for her husband’s presidential campaign than in past cycles. She had no speaking role at the Republican National Convention this year, an oddity for the spouse of a presidential nominee. CNN reported that before the Log Cabin fundraiser in April, Melania Trump had only made two campaign appearances as part of his 2024 run, standing at her husband’s side when he announced his candidacy in late 2022, and in March this year when the two Florida voters cast ballots in the presidential preference primary.

Of note, Melania Trump hosted another Log Cabin event at her New York penthouse in July, as reported by Newsweek. But the latest fundraising reports show no compensation for that event.

In both instances, the events were publicized as fundraisers for the Log Cabin Republicans, as opposed to Trump’s presidential campaign. When campaign surrogates appear at such fundraisers, the events often are accompanied by private fundraisers for the speaker’s respective campaigns. Consultants tell The Advocate it’s highly unusual to pay a speaker’s fee at a political fundraiser.

Ahead of the April event, Log Cabin Republicans President Charles Moran told Newsweek he expected to raise more than $1 million for the organization. And Log Cabin Republicans later said the July event at the Trump penthouse raised $1.4 million. So the organization came out ahead regardless.

The Republican LGBTQ rights group has come under fire for its continuing support of Donald Trump’s presidential campaigns, even as he produced an increasingly anti-LGBTQ platform.

The Advocate has reached out to Log Cabin Republicans for comment.

Politics
2024 electiondonald trumplog cabin republicansmelania trumprepublican party
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

30 Years of Out100Out / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff & Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

photo gallery queer women 2024 WNBA womens professional basketball league
Sports

Meet all 37 of the queer women in this season's WNBA

Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre racist republican Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert mercilessly mocked for calling White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre a 'DEI hire'

King James I Queen Anne Prince George Duke of Kent Diana, Princess of Wales
History
Badge
gallery

13 LGBTQ+ British Royals in History

True
news anchor come out gay live broadcast KARE 11 Sunrise Jason Hackett
News

A local NBC anchor came out as gay on live TV. Now, he shares how the moment has changed his life

Here are the 15 gayest cities in the world for 2024
News

Here are the 15 gayest travel destinations in the world: report

JD Vance RNC 2024 speech
Election

How JD Vance went from thinking he was gay and changing his name twice to being an anti-LGBTQ+ extremist

Mark Robinson Crazy Quotes speaking at a podium
Politics

13 of the most batsh*t things N.C. Republican governor candidate Mark Robinson has said

Alexander Williamson Starr Brown Murder
Crime

Black transgender woman Starr Brown shot to death in Memphis. Her coworker has confessed to the killing

Moms Melissa Etheridge Cardi B Brittany Griner Brandi Carlile
Arts & Entertainment
Badge
gallery

More Than 50 of Our Favorite LGBTQ+ Moms

Conjoined twins Lori Schappell trans man George Schappell
Obituaries

Conjoined twins Lori Schappell and trans man George Schappell dead at 62

Latest Stories

Jacob Ogles

Read Full Bio