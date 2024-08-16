Melania Trump cashed six-figure check to speak to gay Republicans at Mar-a-Lago

New financial disclosures show Log Cabin Republicans, a group representing LGBTQ+ conservatives, paid Melania Trump nearly a quarter million dollars to speak at an event in Florida.

The latest financial disclosures filed with the Federal Election Commission by Donald Trump’s presidential campaign itemize sources of income both for the candidate and his spouse. The papers show the bulk of income for Melania Trump came from licensing fees and the sale of NFTs. But it also shows she collected money from one high-profile speaking engagement this year. The Palm Beach Chapter for Log Cabin Republicans paid $237,500 for her speech at an April 20 event at the Mar-a-Lago resort, where the Trumps claim full-time residency.

The event earned media attention as Melania Trump this year spent even less time campaigning for her husband’s presidential campaign than in past cycles. She had no speaking role at the Republican National Convention this year, an oddity for the spouse of a presidential nominee. CNN reported that before the Log Cabin fundraiser in April, Melania Trump had only made two campaign appearances as part of his 2024 run, standing at her husband’s side when he announced his candidacy in late 2022, and in March this year when the two Florida voters cast ballots in the presidential preference primary.

Of note, Melania Trump hosted another Log Cabin event at her New York penthouse in July, as reported by Newsweek. But the latest fundraising reports show no compensation for that event.

In both instances, the events were publicized as fundraisers for the Log Cabin Republicans, as opposed to Trump’s presidential campaign. When campaign surrogates appear at such fundraisers, the events often are accompanied by private fundraisers for the speaker’s respective campaigns. Consultants tell The Advocate it’s highly unusual to pay a speaker’s fee at a political fundraiser.

Ahead of the April event, Log Cabin Republicans President Charles Moran told Newsweek he expected to raise more than $1 million for the organization. And Log Cabin Republicans later said the July event at the Trump penthouse raised $1.4 million. So the organization came out ahead regardless.

The Republican LGBTQ rights group has come under fire for its continuing support of Donald Trump’s presidential campaigns, even as he produced an increasingly anti-LGBTQ platform.

The Advocate has reached out to Log Cabin Republicans for comment.