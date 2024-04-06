Scroll To Top
Melania Trump set to appear at fundraiser for gay Republican group at Mar-a-Lago

Donald and Melania Trump
Joe Raedle/Getty Images via CNN Newsource

Former President Donald Trump and former first lady Melania Trump arrive for an event at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, on November 15, 2022.

The former first lady has taken part in events with the Log Cabin Republicans since leaving the White House. In 2021, she was the guest of honor at the group’s annual Spirit of Lincoln Gala.

By Kit Maher and Kristen Holmes, CNN

(CNN) — Former first lady Melania Trump is set to appear at a fundraiser for the Log Cabin Republicans, according to a source familiar with the event.

The fundraiser for the conservative LGBTQ group will be held on April 20 at Mar-a-Lago. The former first lady has taken part in events with the Log Cabin Republicans since leaving the White House. In 2021, she was the guest of honor at the group’s annual Spirit of Lincoln Gala.

Melania Trump has largely remained absent from the campaign trail, making only two formal public appearances for her husband’s White House bid – the November 2022 kickoff for former President Donald Trump’s campaign and an appearance with him in March to vote in the Florida presidential primary.

Asked by a reporter in Palm Beach after casting her ballot if she would be returning to the campaign trail, Melanie Trump said, “Stay tuned.”

The event with the Log Cabin Republicans, though, is expected to be largely behind closed doors and will likely still keep her out of the public eye.

Politico was first to report on Trump’s involvement with the fundraiser for the Log Cabin Republicans.

As CNN previously reported, how frequently the former first lady will hit the campaign trail this year is entirely in her hands.

“She is very selective and methodical in what she wants to do and how she presents herself,” a source close to the former president said in late March. “She is very decisive with these things and knows they have a lot of intended and unintended consequences.”

Donald Trump has teased before that there is some allure to the intrigue over his wife’s whereabouts on the trail.

“I think part of the beauty is that mystery,” the former president told Megyn Kelly on her podcast last year. “She’s introspective and she’s confident, she doesn’t need to be interviewed by you to get ripped apart for no reason. She doesn’t need to be out there. She’s got confidence, she has a lot of self-confidence.”

CNN’s Sunlen Serfaty contributed to this report.

