Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Democrat under fire over campaign memo implying LGBTQ+ candidates aren’t electable in key California race

Ammar Campa-Najjar’s campaign implied that LGBTQ+ candidates can’t win in a newly drawn congressional district.

ammar campa-najjar

Ammar Campa-Najjar attends Protect Our Care's "Stop The GOP War On Health Care" Mobile Billboard Tour on November 19, 2025, in Escondido, California.

Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Protect Our Care

A Democratic congressional candidate in Southern California is facing backlash from LGBTQ+ leaders and party officials after circulating a campaign memo that critics say implies LGBTQ+ candidates are unelectable, while campaigning against a fellow Democrat who is queer.

Keep up with the latest in LGBTQ+ news and politics. Sign up for The Advocate's email newsletter.

The controversy centers on a seven-page document circulated by the campaign of Ammar Campa-Najjar, a Democrat and Navy veteran who has previously run for Congress and for mayor and is now seeking the party’s nomination in the newly drawn 48th Congressional District. He’s facing Marni von Wilpert, a bisexual San Diego City Councilmember, in the primary.

The Advocate obtained the memo. In a section focused on Palm Springs, recently added to the district, the memo describes the city as “a critical constituency made up of reliable Democratic voters,” but argues that “neither Will Rollins, Christy Holstege, nor Lisa Middleton won their elections to higher office due to their inability to reach voters beyond Palm Springs.” It then adds: “Marni von Wilpert, as her record will show, is a candidate in the same vein, who will fail to win over Latinos and veterans, who are the true swing voters in this district.”

Related: This bisexual San Diego City Council member is fighting to replace Darrell Issa in Congress

Related: New Congressional Equality Caucus chair Mark Takano vows to defend LGBTQ+ rights in GOP-controlled Congress

LGBTQ+ leaders say the phrasing reads less like a neutral assessment than a familiar argument in which identity is recast as liability. Palm Springs is one of California’s most visible LGBTQ+ political communities, and the three candidates named are all members of the LGBTQ+ community. Rollins is an out gay former federal prosecutor who ran for Congress; Holstege is an out lesbian former mayor of Palm Springs who ran for the state assembly; and Middleton, who is transgender, is also a former Palm Springs mayor who ran for state Senate.

In an interview with The Advocate on Tuesday, von Wilpert said the memo was “heartbreaking” to read, particularly because it grouped together candidates she has supported, including Middleton and Rollins, and suggested they, and she, could not win because they are LGBTQ+.

She said that at a time when LGBTQ+ rights are under attack nationally, “the last thing we need in a Democratic primary is this kind of divisive rhetoric that questions whether LGBTQ+ candidates are worthy and can win or connect with broad communities.” She said the argument reminded her of attacks she faced in her 2020 city council race, when a Republican opponent questioned her qualifications, including that she hadn’t given birth, and argued that voters are “sick and tired of seeing divisive, hateful rhetoric like this.

The Advocate contacted Campa-Najjar’s campaign for comment, but the campaign did not respond.

Ryan Darsey, president of San Diego Democrats for Equality, said that what makes the memo troubling is not just one line but the pattern it establishes. The document, he said, “lists multiple LGBTQ candidates and claims they failed because they couldn’t reach voters beyond Palm Springs. Then it says Marni is in the same vein.” The implication, he added, “is not subtle. The only common thread among those candidates is that they are all LGBTQ.” Darsey called the language “offensive” and said that if Democrats start treating LGBTQ+ identity as a weakness, “we haven’t learned anything,” arguing that leadership should mean “uplifting our whole coalition, not narrowing it.”

He said he would expect that kind of framing in a Republican primary, “maybe in Alabama,” but not in a Democratic congressional race in California.

Related: Andry José Hernández Romero tells his story of horrific prison abuse to out California Democrat Mark Takano

Related: Equality Caucus Chair slams Trump loyalist’s ‘morally bankrupt’ DOJ arrest of Democratic congresswoman

Rep. Mark Takano of California, the ranking member of the House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs and one of the first out gay members of Congress, echoed that view in a statement included in a von Wilpert campaign press release.

“When I ran for Congress, I heard the same anti-LGBTQ attacks — and I proved them wrong,” Takano, who chairs the Congressional Equality Caucus, said. “Our party wins when we build real coalitions rooted in respect and shared values, not when we echo the kind of divisive rhetoric that voters have grown tired of hearing. Democrats won’t defeat Republicans by sounding like them.”

Middleton also criticized the memo’s framing in a statement included in the release.

“This is the time for unifying the Democratic Party and our country,” she said. “You cannot unify our party or our country by disqualifying any American from candidacy for public office.”

The dispute is unfolding in a newly drawn district spanning parts of San Diego and Riverside counties that Democrats view as a must-win in a closely divided House.

Asked about Campa-Najjar’s past campaigns, von Wilpert said Campa-Najjar has “lost every campaign he’s ever run” and argued that the memo’s language sends “a signal to a group of people that is offensive and homophobic,” adding that “words have power and they have an impact.”

FROM OUR SPONSORS

The Latest

Protesters at Department of Health and Human Services
Transgender Health

Activists protest HHS rules against gender-affirming care; 24 arrested

The protest, organized by the Gender Liberation Movement, took place Tuesday at Health and Human Services headquarters.

​Rev. Jesse Jackson
Advocacy

Rev. Jesse Jackson, trailblazing civil rights icon and LGBTQ+ rights ally, dead at 84

Jackson was the first presidential candidate to include support for LGBTQ+ rights in their campaign platform.

Album art for August Ponthier's album 'Everywhere Isn't Texas
Music

In 'Everywhere Isn't Texas,' August Ponthier sings for queer Texans who stay

The nonbinary singer revisits their red-state roots with conflicted feelings in their debut album.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly
States

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly vetoes anti-trans 'bathroom bounty' bill

The bill would have designated restrooms in public buildings according to sex assigned at birth, allowing for fines and lawsuits agains people who use the "wrong" facility.

More For You

For New Yorkers, Stonewall’s new Pride flag is only step one

A person in a black jacket and rainbow accessories holds up a sign that reads "Stonewall Is Not Over" and raises their opposite fist in the air.

Susan Breindel, an activist with New York City's Downtown Nasty Women Social Group, poses outside Stonewall Inn on Feb. 12, 2026.

Jack Walker for The Advocate
As local leaders raised a new Pride flag at Stonewall Thursday afternoon, Kiki Ball-Change watched through sunglasses, bundled up in a matching fur coat. Replacing it was one piece of the puzzle, she said. More important was that hundreds of people rallied against the federal crackdown on LGBTQ civil liberties. Keep Reading →

These LGBTQ+ married couples aren’t afraid to show their love

gay grooms two rainbow wedding bands

A new campaign from GLAAD aims to spotlight queer married couples, asking for submissions from those whose lives have been made better by having the legal right to marry.

Shutterstock Creative
As conservatives push to overturn marriage equality, LGBTQ+ couples are uniting to show that their love is stronger. Keep Reading →

Ben & Jerry's cofounder needs your help to 'prevent the destruction' of beloved ice cream brand

​Ben & Jerry's founder Ben Cohen

Ben & Jerry's founder Ben Cohen talks to The Advocate about DEI, Trump's ICE raids, and the fate of the company.

Lisa Lake/Getty Images for MoveOn
Despite creating one of the most successful (and delicious) brands of all time, Ben Cohen has never thought of himself as a businessman. Keep Reading →

This trans street medic was among 67 protesters arrested at Minneapolis hotel hosting ICE agents

Anti-ICE protest outside Graduate Hotel Minneapolis

Anti-ICE demonstrators protest outside the Graduate Hotel where federal immigration agents are staying during Operation Metro Surge in Minneapolis, Minnesota (January 13, 2026).

Madison Thorn/Anadolu via Getty Images
Police at the University of Minnesota arrested 67 protestors two weeks ago during a demonstration outside a hotel where ICE agents were staying, among them a street medic, a volunteer who is trained to assist protesters related to medical matters, who was there to "make sure that nobody got hurt." Keep Reading →

Hundreds fill the streets near Stonewall as NYC community members reraised Pride flag Trump ordered removed

pride flag and us flag at stonewall

Political leaders in New York City hoist a Pride flag next to a U.S. flag after the Trump administration took the LGBTQ+ symbol down from the Stonewall National Monument.

TIMOTHY A.CLARY / AFP via Getty Images
The Pride flag is flying at Stonewall again. More than 1,000 people formed a sea of rainbow and transgender flags and handmade signs, flooding the area surrounding Lower Manhattan’s Christopher Park in Greenwich Village on Thursday after the Trump administration ordered the Pride flag removed from the Stonewall National Monument earlier this week. Keep Reading →
@ 2026 Equal Entertainment LLC. All Rights reserved