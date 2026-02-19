President Donald Trump has long pushed for restrictions on transgender rights around health , education and even daily life . That effort has been even more pronounced in his second term of office.

Behind any policy from the White House is a team of advisers who guide its phrasing, provisions, and execution. When it comes to issues around gender and trans rights, chief among them is May Mailman, who was a senior policy strategist for Trump from January to August 2025.

Mailman wrote two executive orders that Trump signed on his first day in office, The New York Times previously reported . One defined sex as a “biological reality” — revoking federal recognition of transgender, nonbinary, and intersex identities — and the other dismantling diversity, equity, and inclusion programs within the U.S. government.

While Mailman has departed her formal role in the Trump administration, she remains involved in certain policy efforts, Mother Jones recently reported . Her continued connection to the White House could hold significance for its policies around trans issues in the federal government and beyond.

A Trump insider Mailman was a legal adviser in the first Trump administration. Mailman’s areas of focus in the White House ran the gamut, from immigration to higher education to gender and DEI. She rose up the ranks and later became a central figure in Trump’s second term. She worked closely with Stephen Miller , Trump’s deputy chief of staff and an architect of Project 2025 , Madison Pauly of Mother Jones reported . Miller is “the ideas guy,” the magazine reported, quoting Mailman’s appearance on a conservative podcast in April of last year . Mailman is “the one who makes it happen.” In Trump’s second term, “making it happen” has meant narrowing the government’s recognition of gender identity and casting aside trans identity as a symptom of “gender ideology.” The day one executive order she authored prohibited the use of federal funding on issues surrounding gender identity. Among its provisions, the order denied gender identity as a category protected under Title IX and prohibited admission of trans people into housing shelters, prisons and “single-sex spaces” that align with their gender identities. Despite her central role in the Trump administration, Mailman’s work has not been limited to the national stage, and her political influence has been felt well beyond Washington, D.C.