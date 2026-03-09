Former Air Force secretary endorses decorated trans retired colonel running for Congress in Virginia

U.S. Space Force veteran Bree Fram has earned two key endorsements in the race to represent northern Virginia in Congress.

Fram announced Sunday that Frank Kendall, former secretary of the U.S. Air Force under President Joe Biden, endorsed her congressional run. On Monday, she announced an endorsement from Advocates for Trans Equality, a nonprofit that advocates for pro-trans policies and political candidates. Fram said these shows of support reflect her campaign’s resonance with the public.

“It is exciting that endorsements are starting to come in,” Fram told The Advocate. “This is just the beginning of a campaign to make sure that every American has the opportunity not just to be their best self, but also to pick the candidate that can best represent them.”

Fram, who is trans, served in the military for 23 years, reaching the rank of colonel in the U.S. Space Force. But in December, she was ousted by President Donald Trump’s ban on transgender service members.

Just one month later , Fram launched her campaign for Congress, describing herself as a “lightning rod” and someone who “ stands up to this administration .” In August, she will face off in the Democratic primary for Virginia’s 11th district, which encompasses the Fairfax area.

“Believing in America and, as individuals, that we can be better tomorrow than we are today is a message that I believe people can get behind,” she said.

The two endorsements make sense for Fram’s campaign, she said, because her policy agenda aligns with both veteran and LGBTQ+ rights. Fram supports a less “reckless” approach to foreign policy, with more planning and consideration going into military decision-making, she said.

Domestically, Fram said she opposes restrictions to veteran health benefits recently proposed by the Trump administration, plus ensuring that LGBTQ+ veterans who have been ousted for their identities receive honorable discharges and related veterans’ benefits.

Kendall’s endorsement “was something that is really meaningful for me, as someone with 23 years of service,” Fram said. “We need to be doing things that make sure our commitment to our veterans is rock solid.” Under Biden, Kendall directed a $173 billion Air Force budget , oversaw nearly 700,000 active service members and sought to restructure the military branch to prepare for major conflicts .

As for LGBTQ+ rights, Fram said she wants to ensure resources outlined by Washington U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal’s Trans Bill of Rights reach trans people, but also Americans more broadly. That includes access to health care, shelter, safety, and financial stability.

Fram added that she supports the Equal Rights Amendment , an amendment to the U.S. Constitution that would codify protections against sex discrimination.

“That is a fundamental piece of [legislation] that says everyone is equal. Everyone has the opportunity to be their best self,” she said.

Fram said she hopes the two endorsements are just a sign of what is to come for her campaign. In the Democratic primary, she faces incumbent U.S. Rep. James Walkinshaw, who won a special election for the district after his predecessor, U.S. Rep. Gerry Connolly, died in office .

If Fram wins the primary, she will proceed to the November 3 general election. “I will be out there fighting for every Virginian,” she said.