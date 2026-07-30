Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Trump officials mislabel all African countries on map at global AIDS conference as U.S. cuts HIV aid

U.S. officials botched the continent’s geography while defending an overhaul of HIV programs that has already shuttered 1,700 care sites.

aids 2026 opening speaker on stage

World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus speaks during the opening ceremony of the 26th International AIDS Conference in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on July 27, 2026.

Pablo PORCIUNCULA / AFP via Getty Images

The Trump administration came to the world’s largest AIDS conference to explain its approach to global health. Its presentation showed that the U.S. government could not locate the countries whose health systems it was proposing to reshape.

During a State Department event Sunday ahead of AIDS 2026, officials displayed a map of Africa that mislabeled every country it identified. Nigeria was made landlocked. Mozambique was placed north of Uganda. Côte d’Ivoire was shifted toward southern Africa. Uganda and Malawi appeared in the right regions but with incorrect borders. Cameroon was named but not connected to any country.

Related: Donald Trump’s assault on foreign aid shuttered 1,700 HIV care sites worldwide

The State Department apologized, saying a staff member had hurriedly changed the presentation. The map carried a watermark indicating it had been created using OpenAI technology, according to Reuters.

Emily Bass, an HIV policy expert who attended the session and published images of the slide, said the mistake reflected something more consequential. Bass wrote on Substack that the presentation minimized the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s work while presenting established programs as Trump administration innovations.

“The U.S. Department of State Bureau of Global Health Security and Diplomacy is redrawing the map and rewriting history,” she wrote. Bass said officials highlighted Malawi’s public health emergency operations center without acknowledging the CDC’s role in supporting it.

Related: Trump's foreign aid freeze will stop AIDS funding under PEPFAR — a program that's saved millions

The episode landed amid a crisis the administration helped create. An amfAR study released for the conference found that delayed or canceled PEPFAR funding forced 1,700 HIV care sites to close and cost 16,000 health workers their jobs. About three-quarters of organizations serving sex workers, men who have sex with men, transgender people and people who inject drugs stopped services to comply with administration policies.

Bass also challenged claims that the new agreements represented a step toward country-led, multiyear planning. African officials were leading PEPFAR planning sessions in 2024, she noted, and the program had moved to a two-year cycle.

The episode comes as global HIV programs face funding cuts and disruptions tied to the Trump administration’s foreign aid freeze. Bass warned that a global health strategy cannot be built on careless geography or selective memory.

“A map has to be properly labeled for anyone to get where they’re going,” she wrote.

FROM OUR SPONSORS

The Latest

female written on a wall with an arrow
National

Judge weighs sanctions after Trump administration violates court order protecting trans prisoners

The Justice Department claims it complied with the judge’s order, but lawyers for transgender inmates say officials violated both its language and intent.

A new HIV diagnosis doesn't have to be nerve-wracking. Advocates share their advice
HIV

A new HIV diagnosis doesn't have to be nerve-wracking. Advocates share their advice

In this episode of The Talk, people living with HIV explain their treatment journeys after receiving their diagnosis.

Cheyenne Jackson in American Horror Story, Descendants, 30 Rock, and Oh, Mary!
People

Cheyenne Jackson knows you recognize him — even if you can't remember why

The Emmy- and Grammy-nominated star opens up about the inspiration behind his new one-man show, That Guy From That Thing, why Provincetown's Family Week keeps drawing his family back, and the queer joy of raising twins.

People stand beside a memorial of flowers and candles near Berlin's Brandenburg Gate after the Christopher Street Day attack.
Opinion

I survived the Berlin Pride terror attack. Don’t let the right weaponize our grief

Opinion: Berlin-based Out columnist Alexander Cheves survived the deadly attack on Christopher Street Day and rejects politicians’ attempts to exploit it.

More For You

The Trump administration’s latest target: gender-neutral paper dolls Minnesota schools aren’t using

linda mcmahon

U.S. Secretary of Education Linda McMahon testifies before the House Committee on Education and Workforce at the Rayburn House Office Building on May 14, 2026 in Washington, DC.

Heather Diehl/Getty Images
Even paper dolls can’t escape the Trump administration’s anti-transgender obsession. Keep Reading →

The closet was once the law. Without an LGBTQ+ Bill of Rights, it could be again

Man holding a "Fighting for Equality" sign, wearing rainbow colored bracelets
D. Giraldez Alonso/Getty Images
“Homosexual Rights? You’ve got to be kidding me.” Keep Reading →

Trump’s education secretary claims schools are secretly transitioning children. They aren’t

linda mcmahon

US Secretary of Education Linda McMahon speaks during a round table discussion hosted by Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche on "exposing weaponization against parents in schools" at the Department of Justice headquarters in Washington, DC, on June 11, 2026.

Oliver Contreras / AFP via Getty Images
Education Secretary Linda McMahon claimed that federal investigations in three states found public school officials helping children socially transition at school while keeping that information from their parents. Keep Reading →

U.S. House rejects permanent transgender military ban in defense bill vote

old ironsides patch on a u.s. army uniform

U.S. Army and 1st Armored Division 'Old Ironsides' patches are seen on the sleeve of an American soldier participating in the celebrations of Land Forces Day on September 13, 2025.

Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images
House Republicans tried to turn President Donald Trump’s ban on transgender military service into something harder to undo. They failed narrowly, and not before approving two measures targeting transgender troops and their families. Keep Reading →

Trump hijacks White House Correspondents’ Dinner redo with antigay jabs, anti-trans mockery & lies

donald trump

US President Donald Trump speaks during the 2026 White House Correspondents' Association (WHCA) Dinner at the Waldorf Astoria in Washington, DC, on July 24, 2026.

Mandel NGAN / AFP via Getty Images
President Donald Trump used the rescheduled White House Correspondents’ Association dinner Friday night to target two prominent gay journalists, mock transgender actress Dylan Mulvaney and deliver a sprawling rally-style address before hundreds of members of the press. Keep Reading →
@ 2026 Equal Entertainment LLC. All Rights reserved