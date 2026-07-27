Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Trump weaponized trans actress Dylan Mulvaney’s image to attack Kaitlan Collins. Mulvaney fires back

Trump tried to demean the CNN journalist by comparing her to Mulvaney. The actress called the comparison an honor and claimed the last word.

dylan mulvaney

Dylan Mulvaney attends the 79th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 07, 2026 in New York City.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

President Donald Trump spent the weekend trying to extend a joke that had already bombed in the ballroom.

On Sunday morning, Trump posted an AI-altered image showing CNN journalist Kaitlan Collins’ face superimposed on transgender actress Dylan Mulvaney’s body. The source image came from a 2023 Instagram post in which Mulvaney appeared with Bud Light cans — the promotion that transformed her, almost overnight, into an all-encompassing target for the American right.

The manipulated image followed Trump’s remarks at Friday night’s rescheduled White House Correspondents’ Association dinner at the Waldorf Astoria hotel in Washington, D.C., where he told Collins to smile, compared her with Mulvaney and revived false and misleading claims about the beer company’s partnership with the actress.

Related: Trump hijacks White House Correspondents’ Dinner redo with antigay jabs, anti-trans mockery & lies

By Sunday evening, Mulvaney had responded. She sounded amazed that, more than three years after the Bud Light controversy, the president of the United States was still talking about her.

“My name is Dylan Mulvaney, and the president of the United States said my name in his speech four times on Friday night,” Mulvaney said in a lengthy video posted to social media.

She began by congratulating Collins on the award she received at the dinner.

“I’m incredibly honored to be compared to her in any way, and I hope that she keeps doing all the great work,” Mulvaney said.

CNN, in a statement to The Advocate, also defended Collins.

“Kaitlan Collins is an exceptional, trusted journalist being honored tonight for her depth of knowledge and the context she provides to audiences all over the world,” the network said. “She reports every day from the White House and the field with real strength and tenacity and skillfully brings that reporting to the anchor chair and CNN platforms every day. We stand by her to the fullest extent.”

Trump returns to Bud Light

During Friday’s dinner, Trump first directed a familiar, gendered criticism at Collins, who covers his administration from the White House.

“You should be a happy person,” he said. “So smile, Kaitlan, just smile.”

He then claimed he had confused Collins with Mulvaney.

Related: Dylan Mulvaney opens up about ‘Beergate,’ tripping on ayahuasca, and her new book

“I thought Kaitlan had really made it big with a major new sponsorship, but then I informed her that it wasn’t her on the Bud Light can, it was Dylan Mulvaney,” Trump said.

Mulvaney was never featured on Bud Light cans sold to the public. The company sent her a personalized commemorative can, which she showed in sponsored social media content in 2023. She also promoted a March Madness contest for the brand.

The limited partnership produced an enormous right-wing backlash. Conservatives organized a boycott, Republican politicians joined the attacks, and musician Kid Rock filmed himself shooting cases of Bud Light. Mulvaney endured threats and sustained anti-trans harassment as the company largely remained silent.

Trump distorted the episode Friday, claiming that Mulvaney cost Bud Light $35 billion in market value.

“That was the worst commercial ever made,” Trump said. “I wouldn’t want to hire Dylan anytime soon.”

Related: Young Republicans mock cisgender candidate for Congress over likeness to Dylan Mulvaney

‘Permanently burned into their retinas’

Mulvaney said she had recently been keeping a relatively low profile, concentrating on singing, dancing and musical theater. Yet Trump had reached back to a years-old controversy to make her the object of national ridicule again.

“It seems to me that I might be the one that got away for these men,” she said. “I am permanently burned into their retinas. I am microchipped into their minds.”

She explained that being ghosted recently by someone she liked had taught her not to seek approval from people who did not want her.

“Maybe I shouldn’t want to be professionally supported by an administration that doesn’t personally support me or so many others in this country,” she said.

Mulvaney then turned Trump’s mockery into a measure of the company she keeps.

“Maybe being publicly mocked and criticized by this administration is actually the greatest compliment of all,” she said, “because it puts me in the company of some of the most brilliant, empathetic people in our world today.”

Why, after all this time, was her success still so threatening?

“What is it that I have that they don’t?” Mulvaney asked. “Oh my God, freedom.”

She said Trump and his administration could wield the power of the federal government against transgender people but could not take away the freedom she found by acknowledging who she was.

“My freedom has zero contingency on what they can provide for me,” she said. “My freedom is fully dependent on the moment that I acknowledged my real, authentic self and every day since.”

‘This is the time’

Mulvaney used the second half of her response to call for concrete support for transgender and nonbinary people.

“This is the time. I am sounding the alarm,” she said. “We need you to stand up for us, vote for us, donate to our causes, hire us and support the businesses who hire us. But most importantly, love us.”

She urged viewers to protect young people being made to feel ashamed of their identities and told transgender women to support one another.

“To the dolls, let’s have each other’s backs,” she said.

Mulvaney also reclaimed the intended insult behind Trump’s comparison. Women who are told they resemble a transgender woman, she said, should “wear it like a medal.”

Her response arrived as the Trump administration continues using federal authority to restrict transgender people’s participation in public life, including through policies involving military service, identification documents, healthcare and education.

“To the president, thank you for reminding me that I am more powerful than I even knew,” she said.

FROM OUR SPONSORS

The Latest

Two adults and a child with rainbow face paint pose with Pride flags.
Opinion

A love letter to Provincetown and Family Week

For one LGBTQ+ family from Indiana, Family Week offered something rare: the joy of being surrounded by families that looked like theirs.

nancy mace
National

‘Proud transphobe’ Nancy Mace targets RuPaul & Congressional Black Caucus on her way out of Congress

The South Carolina Republican is escalating attacks on LGBTQ+ people and lawmakers of color.

steven cheung
Opinion

Richard Gere told the truth about USAID. Trump’s bully answered like a schoolyard bigot

White House communications director Steven Cheung reaches for a juvenile, 40-year-old sex fiction to criticize an actor’s defense of USAID, writes John Casey.

Andrew Tate with his mouth open, getting interviewed by press
Opinion

Andrew Tate's arrest shows the manosphere scam is unraveling

Opinion: Many men held up as role models to boys are being exposed as dangerous charlatans, writes Josh Ackley.

More For You

U.S. House rejects permanent transgender military ban in defense bill vote

old ironsides patch on a u.s. army uniform

U.S. Army and 1st Armored Division 'Old Ironsides' patches are seen on the sleeve of an American soldier participating in the celebrations of Land Forces Day on September 13, 2025.

Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images
House Republicans tried to turn President Donald Trump’s ban on transgender military service into something harder to undo. They failed narrowly, and not before approving two measures targeting transgender troops and their families. Keep Reading →

Donald Trump tried to insult Jon Ossoff with Pee-wee Herman. The joke is on him

donald trump

US President Donald Trump speaks at Wheeler High School in Marietta, Georgia, on July 22, 2026.

SAUL LOEB / AFP via Getty Images
There’s a scene in Pee-wee’s Big Adventure that every kid and adult who grew up with it can recite by heart. Spoiled rich boy Francis Buxton, who would go on to become President of the United States (kidding, kind of), wants Pee-wee’s bike badly enough to try to buy it outright, and when Pee-wee won’t sell, Francis starts throwing insults instead, i.e., crazy, nerd, idiot. Keep Reading →

Top House Veterans Affairs leader pledges action after Trump ends LGBTQ+ care network for those who served

mark takano

US Representative Mark Takano, a Democrat from California, has vowed to support LGBTQ+ veterans after the Trump administration ended a specialized care program for them.

Kent NISHIMURA / AFP via Getty Images
Rep. Mark Takano, the top Democrat on the House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs, is accusing the Trump administration of deliberately undermining veterans’ health care after the Department of Veterans Affairs quietly moved to dismantle the national network that coordinated care for LGBTQ+ veterans. Keep Reading →

Trump ends care network for LGBTQ+ veterans, internal email shows. Providers condemn 'cruel erasure'

doug collins, jd vance and jen kiggans

US Secretary for Veterans Affairs Doug Collins, Vice President JD Vance, and US Representative Jen Kiggans, Republican from Virginia, speak to reporters following an event marking 250 years of the American military at Naval Air Station Oceana in Virginia Beach, Virginia, on July 1, 2026.

Ken Cedeno / POOL / AFP via Getty Images
The Department of Veterans Affairs has begun dismantling the national infrastructure supporting its LGBTQ+ Veteran Care Coordinator program, ending specialized meetings and communications, archiving online resources, and converting employees into general care coordinators, according to an internal email obtained by The Advocate. Keep Reading →

Judge rejects Trump administration bid to dismiss transgender Air Force troops’ retirement lawsuit

Air Force Master Sergeant Logan Ireland
Transgender Air Force members sue Trump administration over revoked retirements
Por.Ahi.PR/Shutterstock; courtesy
A federal judge in Washington, D.C., has rejected the Trump administration’s attempt to knock most of the transgender service members out of a lawsuit over military retirements that the Air Force approved and then abruptly revoked. Keep Reading →
@ 2026 Equal Entertainment LLC. All Rights reserved