Over 80 House Democrats demand Trump rescind gender-affirming care ban: 'We want trans kids to live'

Nearly 90 Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives have signed a letter demanding that Donald Trump rescind his "unconstitutional" and "unconscionable" executive order restricting gender-affirming care for transgender minors and some adults.

Trump's executive order, the so-called “Protecting Children from Chemical and Surgical Mutilation” order, targets the use of puberty blockers, hormone therapies, and surgeries for anyone under 19, incorrectly referring to them as “chemical and surgical mutilation.” It directs federal agencies to rescind policies supporting such treatments, withdraw funding from institutions that provide them, and enforce existing laws limiting access to these procedures.

The letter, first obtained by The Hill, was introduced by Vermont Rep. Becca Balint and signed by 89 House Democrats. The lawmakers asserted that the order "threatens the lives and well-being of the young people who need this care, which is supported by every major medical association."

"We urge you to rescind your unlawful, unconstitutional attempt to end access to life-saving care for transgender young people immediately," the legislators wrote. "You should be listening to young trans people, their families, and their doctors. The evidence is clear: the medical care you seek to ban saves lives and we want trans kids to live."

The Democrats also noted that "trans youth who receive this care experience lower rates of depression, anxiety, and other adverse mental health outcomes," and that they "are at a lower risk for suicidality compared to those who do not have access to this treatment."

This is true – the American Medical Association, the American Psychiatric Association, the American Academy of Pediatrics, the American Academy of Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, the World Medical Association, and the World Health Organization all agree that gender-affirming care is evidence-based and medically necessary not just for adults, but minors as well. Several studies demonstrate that depression and anxiety is alleviated in youth when they socially transition and receive treatment for gender dysphoria. Many other longitudinal studies show that gender-affirming care vastly improve quality of life for trans people.

A federal judge in Maryland has blocked the order, finding that it is likely unconstitutional and that Trump cannot impose such sweeping restrictions on medical providers. The ban may not be legally enforced as a lawsuit – filed by Lambda Legal, PFLAG, the American Civil Liberties Union, the ACLU of Maryland, and law firms Jenner & Block and Hogan Lovells – moves forward.

"This dangerous ban is an astonishing attempt to interfere in private health care decisions," the Democrats continued. "Trans young people, their parents and their doctors should be the ones making their health care decisions. No one should need to ask the President’s permission to access life-saving, evidence-based health care."

"As Members of Congress, we stand united with trans young people and their families. We will fight you every step of the way if you choose to go down this path," they concluded. "Let us be clear: your actions will mean young people suffer enormously. We urge you to rescind this dangerous order immediately."