New York Post publishes racist article about Kamala Harris, sparks outrage

At a time when conversations around diversity and inclusion are at the forefront of societal change, the New York Post has stirred controversy with an opinion piece that many are calling overtly racist and sexist. On Saturday, Charles Gasparino penned an article labeling Vice President Kamala Harris as the nation’s first “DEI President.” This label, referring to diversity, equity, and inclusion, has ignited a firestorm of criticism and highlighted the persistent racial and gender biases that plague American politics.

Gasparino’s piece argues that Harris’s potential ascension to the presidency, should President Joe Biden step down from election, would represent the imposition of DEI principles on the highest office in the land. Conservatives have railed against all DEI efforts, claiming that it’s part of a liberal agenda that weakens organizations by prioritizing the hiring of marginalized people. The article dismisses Harris’s extensive qualifications and achievements, reducing her career to a product of affirmative action. This narrative not only undermines Harris but also perpetuates the harmful stereotype that leaders of color owe their success to diversity initiatives rather than their merit and hard work.

The backlash was immediate and intense. Social media platforms were flooded with criticism from individuals across the political spectrum, who condemned the article as a racially charged attack on Harris’s character and qualifications.

“When the newspaper and folks on the right call Kamala Harris a “DEI candidate,” it just reminds Black folks that our work and value is never given equal weight to that of white men. Be careful. You might just get Black voters reengaged,” wrote one person on X, formerly Twitter .

“The same racists calling VP Kamala Harris a DEI hire voted for a washed up reality “star” as President and were totally cool when he wanted to have his own VP hanged in a failed coup. The NY Post is trash,” wrote another.

This incident is part of a broader pattern of rhetoric from conservative figures who use DEI as a pejorative term to undermine the legitimacy of leaders of color. Last week, Rep. Lauren Boebert, the Colorado Republican firebrand, faced similar backlash for calling White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre a “discredited DEI hire.”

The White House has weighed in on the New York Post piece, with Jean-Pierre condemning the article as “gross and disturbing.” She emphasized that Harris, like any vice president before her, deserves respect and recognition for her role and accomplishments.

Gasparino’s article also critiques the Biden administration’s focus on diversity, attributing national issues like inflation and border security to these efforts. This narrative is misleading and dangerous, as it suggests that diversity and effective governance are mutually exclusive. In reality, the administration’s emphasis on diversity addresses systemic inequalities and brings a broader range of perspectives to policy-making.

The controversy comes when debates over corporate and political approaches to DEI are particularly heated. Recently, Tractor Supply Co., a major farm and feed retailer, abandoned all diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives following pressure from far-right activists. This decision has sparked significant debate about the role of corporations in fostering inclusive environments and the influence of political extremism on corporate policies.

The shift in Tractor Supply’s policies, influenced by a campaign led by far-right influencer Robby Starbuck, highlights the growing backlash against DEI initiatives. Starbuck criticized the company’s DEI practices, framing them as part of a “woke agenda” that does not align with its customer base. Amplified by the far-right account Libs of TikTok, the campaign led to widespread calls for a boycott and ultimately resulted in the company dismantling its DEI efforts.

The New York Post has yet to respond to the backlash.