U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg was honored Tuesday when he was inducted into the LGBTQ+ Political Hall of Fame during the LGBTQ+ Victory Institute’s “Victory at the DNC” event. Held at The Wit Hotel’s rooftop event space in Chicago, the ceremony was part of the ongoing Democratic National Convention and celebrated the achievements and increasing representation of LGBTQ+ leaders in American politics.

Buttigieg, who made history as the first out gay cabinet member in U.S. history, was recognized for his trailblazing public service career and for opening doors for greater LGBTQ+ visibility and participation in government. His induction into the Hall of Fame places him alongside other notable figures in LGBTQ+ political history, including Wisconsin U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin and California’s Harvey Milk.

Addressing an enthusiastic crowd, Buttigieg expressed his gratitude for the recognition and reflected on the significance of the honor.

“Thank you so much,” he said. “Thank you for humbling me with this honor."

Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, praised former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Annise Parker, the president and CEO of the LGBTQ+ Victory Institute, for their work. He credited the activists and leaders who paved the way for his career, emphasizing that his achievements were made possible by those who fought for LGBTQ+ rights before him.

“Everything that I’ve had a chance to do, not just in politics but in life, is possible because of the committed activism of people like the people in this room and people who came before us,” Buttigieg said.

“It wasn’t that long ago you couldn’t be a geographer in the federal government if you were gay. Think about how much has changed in one short lifetime,” he said. “The fact that our family went from unthinkable to almost ordinary is because so many people wouldn’t give up.”

He recounted his experience serving as South Bend’s mayor — a position he held in what he referred to as “Mike Pence’s Indiana” — and how his political career was something he had to earn through hard work and perseverance.

Buttigieg also shared personal stories and spoke about his mornings with his husband, Chasten, and their two young children.

“Just so you know what wake-up is like for us, it used to be we woke up to an alarm clock. Now we wake up to a 3-year-old…who will disappear downstairs and reemerge exactly one minute later with a tambourine in his hand,” he said.

In his speech, Buttigieg stressed the importance of continued activism and vigilance, particularly in light of the challenges still faced by the LGBTQ+ community. He highlighted the need for the Equality Act and the ongoing efforts to protect Black trans women from violence.

“Just because we have gained some ground does not mean we’ll ever get comfortable with the gains that have been made or the work that lies in front of us,” he said.

Buttigieg will speak to the convention crowd and the American people during prime time on Wednesday evening. Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi and former President Bill Clinton will also speak. The evening’s main event will be Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz’s acceptance speech for the vice president nomination.

“We know what we’re up against, but the most important thing is what we’re for," he said. “I think about that every time I show up to work. I will think about that tomorrow when I have the opportunity to address the Democratic National Convention.”