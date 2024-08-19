Scroll To Top
Politics

Pete Buttigieg will be inducted into LGBTQ+ Political Hall of Fame at DNC (exclusive)

US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg speaks press conference
FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

The out gay official will join other notables in LGBTQ+ political history.

Cwnewser

U.S. Transportation SecretaryPete Buttigieg will receive one of the highest honors inLGBTQ+ political advocacy next week. On Tuesday, during the Democratic National Convention inChicago, Buttigieg will be inducted into the LGBTQ+ Political Hall of Fame at the LGBTQ+ Victory Institute’s “Victory at the DNC” event. He is expected to speak in his personal capacity.

The recognition celebrates Buttigieg’s trailblazing public service career, which has broken barriers and paved the way for greater LGBTQ+ visibility in American politics.

The event will feature prominent LGBTQ+ figures and allies, including actor Zachary Quinto, comedian and activist Dana Goldberg, and actor Wilson Cruz. It will celebrate LGBTQ+ representation across all levels of government and highlight the historic level of LGBTQ+ representation among DNC delegates — 17 percent of delegates identify as LGBTQ+, a significant increase from 11.5 percent in 2020, according to convention officials.

“Pete is one of our most prominent leaders and it is an honor and privilege to induct him into the LGBTQ+ Political Hall of Fame. His long public service career is commendable and groundbreaking, and we are proud to commemorate his legacy of achievement and advocacy for the visibility of our community in this historic moment in our history,” LGBTQ+ Victory Institute president and CEO Annise Parker told The Advocate in a statement.

Executive director of the LGBTQ+ Victory Institute Elliot Imse echoed Parker’s sentiments, emphasizing Buttigieg’s impact on American politics.

“Pete’s run for the presidency transformed our nation’s politics and proved Americans are ready for a qualified LGBTQ+ person to sit in the Oval Office. His induction into the LGBTQ+ Political Hall of Fame is a testament to that historic moment, but also to his continued commitment to public service,” Imse said in a statement, adding, “We are thrilled our beloved and much-deserving ‘Mayor Pete’ will join this esteemed group of international LGBTQ+ trailblazers and changemakers.”

Buttigieg’s husband, Chasten told The Advocate that he’s exceptionally proud of his husband.

“Over the last decade, I have watched Peter face immense challenges as a public servant, but I have never once seen him regret facing those challenges as his truest self. He has always centered our family in his work, mindful that just because we wear these rings and share the title of ‘dad,’ the work for equality and justice for the LGBTQ+ community is far from over,” Chasten Buttigieg said.

Governors, members of Congress, state legislators, and other state and local elected officials from across the country are expected to attend the event.

Buttigieg joins other notable past inductees including Wisconsin U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, the first out LGBTQ+ person elected to the U.S. Senate; Harvey Milk, the first out LGBTQ+ elected official in California; Leo Varadkar, Ireland’s former Taoiseach, one of the first out LGBTQ+ heads of government; and Tamara Adrián, the first out transgender candidate elected in Venezuela.

“I am so proud to be his husband and to be by his side as he serves our country,” Chasten Buttigieg said.

PoliticsYahoo FeedVictory FundNewsPoliticiansPete Buttigieg
californiachicagodemocratic national conventiondemocratic partyirelandlgbtq political hall of famelgbtq victory fundpete buttigiegpoliticianspoliticstammy baldwinwisconsin
Cwnewser
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

30 Years of Out100Out / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff & Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

photo gallery queer women 2024 WNBA womens professional basketball league
Sports

Meet all 37 of the queer women in this season's WNBA

Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre racist republican Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert mercilessly mocked for calling White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre a 'DEI hire'

King James I Queen Anne Prince George Duke of Kent Diana, Princess of Wales
History
Badge
gallery

13 LGBTQ+ British Royals in History

True
news anchor come out gay live broadcast KARE 11 Sunrise Jason Hackett
News

A local NBC anchor came out as gay on live TV. Now, he shares how the moment has changed his life

Here are the 15 gayest cities in the world for 2024
News

Here are the 15 gayest travel destinations in the world: report

JD Vance RNC 2024 speech
Election

How JD Vance went from thinking he was gay and changing his name twice to being an anti-LGBTQ+ extremist

Mark Robinson Crazy Quotes speaking at a podium
Politics

13 of the most batsh*t things N.C. Republican governor candidate Mark Robinson has said

Alexander Williamson Starr Brown Murder
Crime

Black transgender woman Starr Brown shot to death in Memphis. Her coworker has confessed to the killing

Moms Melissa Etheridge Cardi B Brittany Griner Brandi Carlile
Arts & Entertainment
Badge
gallery

More Than 50 of Our Favorite LGBTQ+ Moms

Conjoined twins Lori Schappell trans man George Schappell
Obituaries

Conjoined twins Lori Schappell and trans man George Schappell dead at 62

Latest Stories

Christopher Wiggins

Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
Read Full Bio