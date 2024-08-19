Pete Buttigieg will be inducted into LGBTQ+ Political Hall of Fame at DNC (exclusive)

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will receive one of the highest honors in LGBTQ + political advocacy next week. On Tuesday, during the Democratic National Convention in Chicago , Buttigieg will be inducted into the LGBTQ+ Political Hall of Fame at the LGBTQ+ Victory Institute’s “Victory at the DNC” event. He is expected to speak in his personal capacity.



The recognition celebrates Buttigieg’s trailblazing public service career, which has broken barriers and paved the way for greater LGBTQ+ visibility in American politics.

The event will feature prominent LGBTQ+ figures and allies, including actor Zachary Quinto, comedian and activist Dana Goldberg, and actor Wilson Cruz. It will celebrate LGBTQ+ representation across all levels of government and highlight the historic level of LGBTQ+ representation among DNC delegates — 17 percent of delegates identify as LGBTQ+, a significant increase from 11.5 percent in 2020, according to convention officials.

“Pete is one of our most prominent leaders and it is an honor and privilege to induct him into the LGBTQ+ Political Hall of Fame. His long public service career is commendable and groundbreaking, and we are proud to commemorate his legacy of achievement and advocacy for the visibility of our community in this historic moment in our history,” LGBTQ+ Victory Institute president and CEO Annise Parker told The Advocate in a statement.

Executive director of the LGBTQ+ Victory Institute Elliot Imse echoed Parker’s sentiments, emphasizing Buttigieg’s impact on American politics.

“Pete’s run for the presidency transformed our nation’s politics and proved Americans are ready for a qualified LGBTQ+ person to sit in the Oval Office. His induction into the LGBTQ+ Political Hall of Fame is a testament to that historic moment, but also to his continued commitment to public service,” Imse said in a statement, adding, “We are thrilled our beloved and much-deserving ‘Mayor Pete’ will join this esteemed group of international LGBTQ+ trailblazers and changemakers.”

Buttigieg’s husband, Chasten told The Advocate that he’s exceptionally proud of his husband.

“Over the last decade, I have watched Peter face immense challenges as a public servant, but I have never once seen him regret facing those challenges as his truest self. He has always centered our family in his work, mindful that just because we wear these rings and share the title of ‘dad,’ the work for equality and justice for the LGBTQ+ community is far from over,” Chasten Buttigieg said.

Governors, members of Congress, state legislators, and other state and local elected officials from across the country are expected to attend the event.

Buttigieg joins other notable past inductees including Wisconsin U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, the first out LGBTQ+ person elected to the U.S. Senate; Harvey Milk, the first out LGBTQ+ elected official in California ; Leo Varadkar, Ireland’s former Taoiseach, one of the first out LGBTQ+ heads of government; and Tamara Adrián, the first out transgender candidate elected in Venezuela.

“I am so proud to be his husband and to be by his side as he serves our country,” Chasten Buttigieg said.