Scroll To Top
News

A GOP school board member tried to ban a student's art for being 'offensive' to Christians

Virginia School Tries to Ban Student Art Offensive to Christians
Facebook @Timothy Simmons, Augusta County School Board Member; ©2024 Google Maps Data; Augusta County Public Schools

Conservative Timothy Simmons tried (and failed) to get his Virginia district to turn on a queer student's moving art piece about religious trauma.

A conservative school board member in Virginia singled out a queer student over the weekend by calling an emergency meeting to determine whether or not their piece of artwork should be allowed in the school's spring show.

Abby Driscoll’s piece about religious trauma, “But Not Enough to Save You,” was made for the Fort Defiance High School’s spring show, which explicitly had the theme of “trauma.” It depicts praying hands gripping a rosary surrounded by rainbow pages of the Bible, alongside the powerful statement: “GOD LOVES YOU BUT NOT ENOUGH TO SAVE YOU.”

“This piece is representative of the idea that growing up queer meant you couldn’t be saved by God,” its description reads. “I grew up in a religious background and that influenced this project. The idea of the glowing red cross is to represent evil in the eyes of God and the bleeding rainbow represents devotion vs identity.”

Augusta County School Board member Tim Simmons took to Facebook to say that the heartfelt piece was "seen as offensive to some, including myself" and that the board would discuss it in a special closed session Saturday night. He said that the board "is working with our legal counsel and I am currently reviewing the Supreme Court rulings relevant to this situation."

Driscoll’s family told local outlet News Leader Sunday that they were not told about the meeting beforehand, and that she only found out about the decision to let her art stay through social media like everyone else.

While all the details of the closed-door meeting have not been revealed, Driscoll's principal reportedly stood up for her, and Simmons' push ultimately failed. The conservative still took to Facebook afterwards to share that the board "agreed to work on a policy that will address issues like this going forward."

"For now, the art work in question will be removed by the time students arrive back at school on Monday as the art show ends on Sunday," he wrote.

Simmons was ruthlessly mocked by his constituents under both of his posts, with several people slamming his infringements on Driscoll's right to free speech and expression.

"Imagine believing you have the right to go through life without seeing anything that might offend you. Imagine trampling over the rights of others just to make sure there’s no possibility you might be offended," one person wrote.

"wow...who are the snowflakes again?" added another.

One commenter, who said they are a member of their local school board, wrote: "From one school board member to another, this is embarrassing for you, and sad for the students on your district. To suggest that the offense others have taken to this piece of art trumps the very real pain that *your student* — whom you should be representing and caring for — is attempting to convey is ludicrous. Please do better."

From Your Site Articles
NewsYahoo FeedEducationVirginiaArt
abby driscollart galleryart showaugusta countyaugusta county school boardbut not enough to save youcensorshipconservativefirst amendmentfort defiance high schoolfreedom of speechreligionreligious traumaschool boardspring showtim simmonsnews
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

photo gallery queer women 2024 WNBA womens professional basketball league
Sports

Meet all 37 of the queer women in this season's WNBA

Sigourney Weaver, Jennifer Lopez, Busy Phillips, with their trans and non binary children
Family
Badge
gallery

17 Celebs Who Are Out & Proud of Their Trans & Nonbinary Kids

Just Which State Is the Gayest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ Peoplee
News
Badge
gallery

Which State Is the Queerest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ People

Capitol and also the Senate seal
Politics

These 27 Senate Hearing Room Gay Sex Jokes Are Truly Exquisite

Bob Mizer Foundation - Kickstarter
Photography
Badge
gallery

10 Cheeky and Homoerotic Photos From Bob Mizer's Nude Films

Here are the 15 gayest cities in the world for 2024
News

Here are the 15 gayest travel destinations in the world: report

King James I Queen Anne Prince George Duke of Kent Diana, Princess of Wales
History
Badge
gallery

13 LGBTQ+ British Royals in History

True
Iowa Capitol Building Progress Pride Flag LGBTQ Rights
Politics
Badge
gallery

These Are the 5 States With the Smallest Percentage of LGBTQ+ People

Arthur Nory; Gus Kenworthy; Gabriel Santana
People

25 pics of hot, shirtless celebs just to remind us of warmer weather

Mark Robinson Crazy Quotes speaking at a podium
Politics

13 of the most batsh*t things N.C. Republican governor candidate Mark Robinson has said

Latest Stories

Ryan Adamczeski

Ryan is a staff writer at The Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel "Someone Else's Stars," and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics. In her free time, Ryan likes watching New York Rangers hockey, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
Ryan is a staff writer at The Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel "Someone Else's Stars," and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics. In her free time, Ryan likes watching New York Rangers hockey, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
Read Full Bio