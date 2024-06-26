The Advocates 2024: Admiral Rachel Levine

Amid the hallowed halls of power in Washington, D.C., where the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services holds sway, Admiral Rachel Levine stands as both a paragon and a provocateur. As the first out transgender federal official confirmed by the U.S. Senate, her presence in such a revered institution challenges norms long reserved for cisgender men. Yet, it’s not just her historic appointment that captures attention; it’s also her unwavering resilience in the face of relentless adversity from right-wing factions. Speaking with The Advocate, Levine unfolds her story with the poise of someone accustomed to the spotlight’s glare yet unyielding to its heat.



“The more I’m attacked, the more it motivates me to work harder and to advocate more,” declares Levine, her determination shining — a testament to her indomitable spirit. “I am able to work them out myself and with my friends and my family,” she confides, revealing the intimate network that supports her.

Admiral Rachel Levine (right) greets Susan Thronson, chairperson of PFLAG's National Board of Directors, at an event in October 2023. Paul Morigi/Getty Images for PFLAG National

This year’s convergence of Transgender Day of Visibility with Easter sparked a firestorm of criticism from conservatives, with detractors claiming it overshadowed the Christian holiday. Levine labels the uproar as “faux outrage,” dismissing the conflict as manufactured. TDOV is on March 31 annually, whereas Easter floats.

Levine’s role extends beyond these cultural skirmishes. She leads critical public health initiatives like the Undetectable=Untransmittable HIV campaign and strategies to combat syphilis, highlighting that her work is always a collective effort. “Everything is a team effort at [the Department of Health and Human Services],” she notes, underscoring the collaborative ethos of her office.

Beyond bureaucracy and battles, Levine champions the transformative power of education and visibility in reshaping public perceptions, invoking Yoda’s wisdom. “Fear leads to anger. Anger leads to hate, and hate leads to suffering.”



The Advocates is an annual feature celebrating 10 artists, activists, advocates, and others who strive to make the world a better place for all. Click hereto read about our other honorable Advocates, including cover star Cyndi Lauper!

Support LGBTQ+ media! Click here to subscribe and read full print issues of Out | The Advocate!