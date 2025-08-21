Scroll To Top
News

Nashville Pride needs $250k to survive after losing corporate sponsors

Nashville Tennessee LGBTQIA pride parade and festival 2019
Laura E R/Shutterstock

LGBTQ+ pride parade and festival down Broadway, Nashville, Tennessee

"Nashville Pride is in a state of emergency," the group said.

Tennessee's largest Pride celebration is at risk of shutting down after losing almost half of its corporate sponsors.

Nashville Pride announced Wednesday that it needs to raise $250,000 by October 11, National Coming Out Day, in order to continue the annual LGBT Pride Festival and Parade. It said that the organization is in a "state of emergency" after facing "unprecedented anti-LGBTQ+ attacks."

"At a moment of unrelenting attacks on LGBTQ+ people, we are fighting to keep our city’s largest celebration of queer joy, visibility, and resistance alive," the group wrote on its website. "Corporations have never defined Pride, but their dollars have helped cover the costs. With many sponsors abruptly backing out, including those who supported us for years, a massive hole has been left in our budget, putting the future of Pride in jeopardy."

Nashville Pride said that corporate sponsorships have dropped by $270,000 (40 percent) since last year, with some pulling out just 30 days before the festival. Then, the medical support hired for the event canceled last-minute, leaving an additional $30,000 bill. The organization also said that security costs for the events have more than doubled due to escalating threats against the LGBTQ+ community.

Nashville Pride, established in 1988, attracted over 150,000 attendees last year, according to Nashville Lifestyle. The group said that attendance this year was cut by more than 15,000 people due to severe weather.

When major corporations made the decision to get rid of their diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives, many also axed their commitments to Pride Month and Juneteenth celebrations. Dozens of companies pulled out of Pride events this year, impacting festivals across the country.

"If we don’t meet this goal, we risk losing not just a weekend of celebration — but a safe space for tens of thousands of LGBTQ+ people and allies all year long," the group continued. "The future of Nashville Pride is at stake."

Donations to Nashville Pride can be made here.

Ryan Adamczeski

Ryan is a reporter at The Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel "Someone Else's Stars," and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics, and the IRE, the society of Investigative Reporters and Editors. Her first cover story, "Meet the young transgender teens changing America and the world," has been nominated for Outstanding Print Article at the 36th GLAAD Media Awards. In her free time, Ryan likes watching the New York Rangers and Minnesota Wild, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
