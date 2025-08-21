Nashville Pride needs $250k to survive after losing corporate sponsors

Tennessee's largest Pride celebration is at risk of shutting down after losing almost half of its corporate sponsors.

Nashville Pride announced Wednesday that it needs to raise $250,000 by October 11, National Coming Out Day, in order to continue the annual LGBT Pride Festival and Parade. It said that the organization is in a "state of emergency" after facing "unprecedented anti-LGBTQ+ attacks."

"At a moment of unrelenting attacks on LGBTQ+ people, we are fighting to keep our city’s largest celebration of queer joy, visibility, and resistance alive," the group wrote on its website. "Corporations have never defined Pride, but their dollars have helped cover the costs. With many sponsors abruptly backing out, including those who supported us for years, a massive hole has been left in our budget, putting the future of Pride in jeopardy."