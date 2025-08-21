Texas is gerrymandering the only LGBTQ+ member of Congress from the South out of her seat

Texas Republicans' redrawn congressional maps will split up the district of the only out LGBTQ+ representative from the South.

Julie Johnson, an out lesbian elected to the state's 32nd congressional district last year, condemned the GOP's plans to pick up five seats in the U.S. House of Representatives by gerrymandering Democratic districts. She said the proposal, approved by the state House of Representatives Wednesday, would "decimate TX32, splitting my constituents into 8 different districts spreading all the way to the Oklahoma border and East Texas."

"Today, Texas Republicans and Governor Abbott rammed through the Texas House a set of rigged and racist congressional maps that dismantle fair representation and silence the voices of millions of Texans," Johnson said in a statement. "This is not democracy, it is a corrupt power grab designed to protect Donald Trump and his failed policies while ensuring Republican control for another decade. These maps were drawn behind closed doors with one goal in mind, to keep power in the hands of a New York felon while denying fair representation to Texans. It is an insult to every voter who believes their voices matter in our democracy."