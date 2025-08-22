Illinois launches first-in-nation LGBTQ+ legal hotline

Illinois has become the first state in the nation to offer a legal hotline for LGBTQ+ people.
Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced the launch of Illinois Pride Connect on Thursday, saying in a video posted to social media that "with all the things that are coming at all of us, for us to be able to go on offense and not be on defense is what I love about this state."
"The state of Illinois, today I am announcing, is launching a first-of-its-kind legal hotline for LGBTQ individuals across the state. And Illinois is proud to announce it," Pritzker said. "Building upon the state's transgender and gender-diverse wellness and equity project that we launched at the beginning of 2024, we will be the only state, the only state in the entire United States, that provides free legal advice to protect the LGBTQ community."
Illinois Pride Connect will provide resources for health care, education, immigration, family services, elder services, and more, Pritzker said, both informing individuals of their rights and advocating for them.
The organization will also host a hotline that can assist callers with legal issues, including but not limited to access to health care such as gender-affirming care, discrimination or harassment, public benefits like Medicaid or SNAP, identity documents, and housing or safety concerns.
The website states: "If you’re an LGBTQIA+ individual (or a concerned family member or friend), and you’re facing legal issues that impact your health, safety, or access to care, we’re here to help. The IL Pride Connect Legal Hotline offers free, confidential legal advice and referrals across Illinois."
The hotline will be available at 855-805-9200 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. GMT Monday through Thursday, offering services in both English and Spanish. It launches August 25.
"Together, we are fighting ignorance with information," Pritzker continued. "We're fighting cruelty with compassion."