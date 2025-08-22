Scroll To Top
News

Illinois launches first-in-nation LGBTQ+ legal hotline

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker
Andreas Stroh/Shutterstock

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker

Illinois Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker has announced the launch of the nation's first-ever LGBTQ+ legal hotline.

We need your help
Your support makes The Advocate's original LGBTQ+ reporting possible. Become a member today to help us continue this work.

Illinois has become the first state in the nation to offer a legal hotline for LGBTQ+ people.

Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced the launch of Illinois Pride Connect on Thursday, saying in a video posted to social media that "with all the things that are coming at all of us, for us to be able to go on offense and not be on defense is what I love about this state."

"The state of Illinois, today I am announcing, is launching a first-of-its-kind legal hotline for LGBTQ individuals across the state. And Illinois is proud to announce it," Pritzker said. "Building upon the state's transgender and gender-diverse wellness and equity project that we launched at the beginning of 2024, we will be the only state, the only state in the entire United States, that provides free legal advice to protect the LGBTQ community."

Illinois Pride Connect will provide resources for health care, education, immigration, family services, elder services, and more, Pritzker said, both informing individuals of their rights and advocating for them.

The organization will also host a hotline that can assist callers with legal issues, including but not limited to access to health care such as gender-affirming care, discrimination or harassment, public benefits like Medicaid or SNAP, identity documents, and housing or safety concerns.

The website states: "If you’re an LGBTQIA+ individual (or a concerned family member or friend), and you’re facing legal issues that impact your health, safety, or access to care, we’re here to help. The IL Pride Connect Legal Hotline offers free, confidential legal advice and referrals across Illinois."

The hotline will be available at 855-805-9200 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. GMT Monday through Thursday, offering services in both English and Spanish. It launches August 25.

"Together, we are fighting ignorance with information," Pritzker continued. "We're fighting cruelty with compassion."

From Your Site Articles
NewsLawEducationFamilyYahoo FeedIllinoisPoliticsImmigrationHealth CareHealth
discriminationeducationelder servicesfamily servicesgender-affirming careharassmenthealth carehousingid documentsidentificationillinoisillinois pride connectimmigrationj.b. pritzkerjb pritzkerlegal hotlinelegal resourceslgbtq legal hotlinemedicaidsnapnews
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform
Pride of Broadway Special

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

26 big companies standing up for DEI
News

These 25 major companies still have DEI practices

True

Latest Stories

Ryan Adamczeski

Ryan is a reporter at The Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel "Someone Else's Stars," and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics, and the IRE, the society of Investigative Reporters and Editors. Her first cover story, "Meet the young transgender teens changing America and the world," has been nominated for Outstanding Print Article at the 36th GLAAD Media Awards. In her free time, Ryan likes watching the New York Rangers and Minnesota Wild, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
Ryan is a reporter at The Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel "Someone Else's Stars," and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics, and the IRE, the society of Investigative Reporters and Editors. Her first cover story, "Meet the young transgender teens changing America and the world," has been nominated for Outstanding Print Article at the 36th GLAAD Media Awards. In her free time, Ryan likes watching the New York Rangers and Minnesota Wild, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
Read Full Bio