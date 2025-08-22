Illinois launches first-in-nation LGBTQ+ legal hotline

Illinois has become the first state in the nation to offer a legal hotline for LGBTQ+ people.

Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced the launch of Illinois Pride Connect on Thursday, saying in a video posted to social media that "with all the things that are coming at all of us, for us to be able to go on offense and not be on defense is what I love about this state."

"The state of Illinois, today I am announcing, is launching a first-of-its-kind legal hotline for LGBTQ individuals across the state. And Illinois is proud to announce it," Pritzker said. "Building upon the state's transgender and gender-diverse wellness and equity project that we launched at the beginning of 2024, we will be the only state, the only state in the entire United States, that provides free legal advice to protect the LGBTQ community."